NFL Draft Profile: Josh Blackwell, Cornerback, Duke Bluedevils

#31

Pos: CB

Ht: 5107

Wt: 179

Hand: 818

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7328

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB:

Hometown: Buford, GA

High School: Buford

Josh Blackwell

Duke Bluedevils

One-Liner:

Blackwell is an experienced corner with sound fundamentals and a fluid lower half.

Pros:

Blackwell does the small things right when it comes to the corner position. He does a good job getting his head around for the ball where he uses a forceful punch out to create pass breakups. The physicality shows up despite a slender build in the run game as well where he flows fast to the ball and tackles fundamentally but emphatically. His lower body shows adequate athleticism, particularly with his quick feet. His versatility and agility was a strength propelled him to be a return specialist for Duke during his career.

Cons:

Tends to allow vertical separation along the boundary. In the NFL when the receiver has a step this won't bode as well for Blackwell even with his pocket punch. When tasked with coverage on bigger receivers, he tends to become overwhelmed by play strength and in-air body control. Questions about durability due to his smaller frame and only two games played in 2021 will arise.

Summary:

Blackwell is an efficient corner with excellent nuance to his game including base, leverage, and arm/hand use. Injuries and durability concerns may contribute to a lower draft stock, but between his smooth hips, quick feet, and pass breakup ability, Blackwell may find himself in a position to make an NFL roster.

Background:

Blackwell is from Buford, Georgia., where he attended Buford high school as both a football player and track and field star. He helped lead his team to a perfect 15-0 season and state championship. He left as a consensus three-star recruit and has had a stellar career for the Blue Devils including a preseason honorable mention for the All-Acc team by PFF and senior Bowl watch list member in 2021. He graduated with a degree in public policy in May of 2020 and is currently pursuing an MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

Grade:

6-7th round

Quotable:

“He’s a long, athletic corner with solid ball skills who can double as a return specialist.” Tony Pauline, ProFootballNetwork