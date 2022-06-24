NFL Draft Profile: Josh DeBerry, Cornerback, Boston College Eagles

#21

Pos: CB

Ht: 5105

Wt: 180

40: 4.77

DOB: 08/10/

Hometown: Grosse Pointe Park, MI

High School: De La Salle

Eligibility: 2023

Josh DeBerry

Boston College Eagles

One-Liner:

An aggressive, confident and versatile cornerback who can line up in multiple spots and adapt well to zone or man coverage.

Evaluation:

The physical DeBerry lines up against receivers, tight ends, running backs and pass-catchers of all sizes, primarily operating out of the slot. He has also guarded wideouts on the boundary, while demonstrating the ability to adapt well to play zone or man. DeBerry demonstrates sound footwork, a smooth backpedal and has proven to be technically sound in the fundamentals department. Possibly his best attribute is his football intelligence, as he shows a natural feel for finding the ball. In addition, he owns excellent quickness and balance. Plus, he is a willing tackler in the run game. While he will line up inside or outside, DeBerry has also played in the box as a safety and has plenty of special teams experience. The brash DeBerry has surely stacked an impressive resume against some of the top wide receivers in the country and he’ll be the first to tell you about it, while NFL scouts will tell you that he possesses next level traits.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

“Kids come to De La Salle to learn hard and play hard. He’s outstanding. He’s one of the best high school football players I’ve coached. He’s our guy. He’s a factor in every game. He was double-covered and Schultz was putting it on the mark. You have to shut him down. They finally shut him down at the end, but other guys come through.” – Macomb Dakota High School Coach Mike Giannone on Josh DeBerry

Background:

Born Joshua Michael DeBerry; son of Yvette and Loice DeBarry. A three-star high school recruit, part of back-to-back state championships at De La Salle. Provided 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 20 pass deflections as a senior; added 243 rushing yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 770 yards and nine scores. Recipient of The Frederick A. and Louise M. Meier Endowed Scholarship Fund. Enrolled in the Morrissey College of the Arts and Sciences as a communication major.