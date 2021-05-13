NFL Draft Profile: Josh Jobe, Cornerback, Alabama Crimson Tide

#28

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 192

DOB: 4/9/98

Eligible: 2022

Miami, FL

Cheshire Academy (CT)

Josh Jobe

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Physical corner with length. Jobe has good spatial awareness at the backend, filling areas vacated by teammates that are put in conflict by the offense. Communicates to pass off routes and get his side of the secondary lined up. Fast enough to carry verticals down the sideline. When he triggers, he gets downhill quickly, displaying straight-line burst. Makes an attempt to find the ball in the air when he has favorable positioning and can afford it, if not he plays the hands. Length allows him to contest the catch point. Jobe contributes willingly in the run game, getting off blocks and tackling ball carriers reliably.

Cons:

Leinweber: Gets caught flat-footed, trying to shoot his hands, allowing defenders to cross his face and separate off the ball. Jobe is too grabby when he ends up in bad positions, leading to penalties. Lacks the foot speed and fluidity required to mirror receivers in man coverage. Gets too deep in zone coverage, allowing for space underneath when there is no vertical threat and triggers slowly.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long-limbed corner who is predominantly deployed in zone coverage. Jobe contests the catch point and is physical in run support. When playing man coverage, he is unable to mirror and gets grabby. Jobe projects as a deep zone cornerback who is best in a deep third or quarter. A transition to safety makes sense as his skill set is better suited for it in certain defenses. His physicality translates to special teams where he can be a contributor while offering depth in the secondary.

Background:

Was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, where he was coached by David Dykeman. Attended Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida the first three years of high school, where he was coached by Chris Merritt. Chose Alabama over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Tennessee.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long-limbed zone corner and special teams contributor. Lacks man coverage skills and could be a safety in certain schemes.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2/7.8