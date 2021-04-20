Josh Myers - Offensive Center Ohio State Buckeyes 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

JOSH MYERS | Ohio State | OC | #71 | JR | 6042 | 310 | 5.30e | Miamisburg, OH | Miamisburg HS

The other half of the dynamic interior offensive line class for the Buckeyes, Myers quickly asserted himself as one of the premier centers in college football during the 2019 season and continued on that trajectory in 2020. A former offensive tackle recruit, Myers brings a long powerful frame to what is ordinarily a squatty position. There is more than enough of a power profile from Myers to work opposing defensive linemen, boasting a powerful set of hands and hips to gain leverage. His background at offensive tackle shows up in pass protection where he has solid mirror technique inside. While smooth, his pad level can come back to hurt him big-time, lacking knee bend to consistently anchor against power rushers. When he gets his hips down, he is unable to sit down well on power and play inside opposing defenders’ frames. Myers can be slightly lumbering in tight quarters, having some trouble working against speedier inside rushers 1-on-1. With his combination of plus athleticism and power, Myers is a scheme versatile center prospect who should be able to translate well to either zone or power systems. With his amount of length, he could conceivably move to guard if needed. In an extremely talented 2021 interior offensive line position, Myers has a chance to be selected near the top. With his appealing athletic profile, frame and upside, he has Pro-Bowl center written all over him.

Myers was selected as a second-team All-Big Ten selection during the 2019 season, playing in over 900 snaps for the Buckeyes. Started seven games in 2020, again earning All-Big Ten. Was a unanimous four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform coming out of Miamisburg High School in Miamisburg, Ohio. Comes from an athletic family: mother, Julie, is in the University of Dayton athletics Hall of Fame as a basketball player. His father, Brad, was an offensive lineman at the University of Kentucky from 1984-87. His brother, Zach, played for the University of Kentucky during the 2016 season.

“We didn't pass the football ever and I can tell you with 100% certainty that the run game is a lot more aggressive, mean and nastier than the pass game in any offense. All we did was run the football.” —Josh Myers on Playing In The Wing-T Offense During High School

