Josh Palmer - Wide Receiver Tennessee Volunteers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

JOSH PALMER | Tennessee | WO | #5 | Sr | 6006 | 195 | 4.57 | Brampton, Ontario, Canada | St. Thomas Aquinas | 9.22.99

After being overshadowed much of his career by the likes of Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, Palmer was able to put together a solid senior season following their departures. He built upon respectable sophomore and junior campaigns with a 33-475-4 line in 2020 for the Volunteers. The Canadian is a very physical pass-catcher who truly excels in contested catch situations and high-pointing the football. He possesses the speed to take the top off a defense and the frame to go up and get anything thrown his way. On top of that, he takes great pride in blocking on the perimeter while also bringing value on core special teams units. Where Palmer needs to show improvement moving forward is in his footwork and route-running. He plays with a pad level that is too high, which limits his ability to run consistently smooth routes and separate from defenders. The frame and the big-play capabilities make the Ontario native an enticing day three option but he is nowhere near a finished product who should be relied on to contribute right out of the gate.

Appeared in 46 games, including 35 starts for the Volunteers. Prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Majoring in Management. Parents are of Jamaican descent and father played football at Windsor. Originally from Brampton, Ontario, Canada. 

