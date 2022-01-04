NFL Draft Profile: Josh Paschal, Defensive Line, Kentucky Wildcats

#50

Pos: DL

Ht: 6030

Wt: 278

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Prince George's County, MD

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Josh Paschal Kentucky Wildcats

One-Liner:

Ready-made prospect who will contribute as a run defender and pass rusher and be a quality player for a long time in the NFL.

Pros:

As a senior, Paschal really broke out. Not only in terms of his statistics but also his play on the field. Paschal’s film showed a player with a relentless motor. He never took plays off and was always near the quarterback or ball carrier, no matter where they were on the film. As a pass rusher, Paschal can win in a multitude of ways. He has fantastic get-off and combines that with a bull rush and swim move to get after the quarterback. Paschal consistently got to the quarterback from any alignment. His ability to convert speed to power is up there with some of the best in the draft class. In the run game, Paschal does a great job of setting the edge. He is able to win the leverage battle with ease and then shed offensive linemen before making a play in the backfield. Paschal’s tackling is phenomenal, as he consistently wraps up his opponent. His projection is most likely a 3-4 defensive end, but Paschal displayed solid bend for a player who is 278 pounds.

Cons:

There aren’t a ton of concerns surrounding Paschal’s game. He doesn’t have elite bend or burst off the edge, which could be a concern if asked to play as a 4-3 defensive end. In that role, he’d struggle to win the outside track. Paschal is athletic, but he won’t test off the charts. At times, he’ll get washed out in the run game. The upside with Paschal isn’t there. He is a ready-made prospect, but he doesn’t have game-changer potential.

Summary:

The upside to be an elite player isn’t there with Paschal, but he has a chance to be a very good one for a long time in the NFL. He projects best as a 3-4 defensive end, but he can be moved all around the defensive line, depending on the situation. Paschal is a day one starter who will make an impact in both the run and pass games.

Background:

Josh Paschal was born in Washington, D.C. He is the son of Clayton and LaTauna Paschal. He has two siblings, a sister and a brother. His brother, Travaughn, played football at Kentucky from 2011-2014. Paschal was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He chose Kentucky over schools such as Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson. As a true freshman, Paschal played in all 13 games and had one start. He recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. The July before his sophomore season, Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. He ended up undergoing three surgeries and took a redshirt season because of it, only playing in two games. As a redshirt sophomore, Paschal was named to the inaugural 2019 Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team. He started all 13 games, recording 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. As a redshirt junior, Paschal played in 11 games, starting ten of them. He recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, and one sack. Paschal was named All-SEC Honorable Mention by PFF. His senior season was his breakout year. Paschal had 52 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. In his career, Paschal was a team captain in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times. He graduated in 2021 with a degree in family science, as well as a minor in health promotion. His passion in life is helping others, and if he wasn’t playing football, Paschal would want to be a coach or counselor.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.8/8.2

