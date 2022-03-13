NFL Draft Profile: Josh Sills, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma State Cowboys

#72

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 330

Hand: 978

Arm: 3468

Wing: 8268

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 1/26/1998

Hometown: Sara ville, OH

High School: Meadowbrook

Josh Sills

Oklahoma State Cowboys

One-Liner:

Sills has the body of a tackle, with the play strength of a guard, with work he could become a solid NFL lineman.

Pros:

Sills size is noticeable on tape, long body but has a sturdy frame and solid base. Repeatedly shows good hand positioning on down/reach blocks. Understands timing, particularly in terms of when to peel back and crack backside defenders. His upper body strength allows him to position himself to properly seal off alleys for backs. Leg drive is sufficient as he has multiple finishes and pancake blocks. Plays with heavy hands that show good pop and shocks the pads of defenders.

Cons:

While he can pull, it tends to happen slower than wanted, with a tendency to come up empty in terms of finding second-level defenders. His feet tend to get stagnant in pass protection leading to loss of leverage. Fairly stiff in the lower half as he struggles with speed rushers and finesse movies. His game is definitely better suited for going forward rather than backward.

Summary:

Sills has the size, strength, and tenacity needed to excel as a run blocker. While his frame and play strength are advantageous, his lower body flexibility can cause lost reps when faced with the speed in pass protection,

Background:

A former high school standout that also played punter and kicker, Sills attended West Virginia University where he played for four years before transferring to Oklahoma State as a graduate student. Sills garnered a first-team All-Big 12 AP selection in 2020, after a strong debut season for the Cowboys. Finished his undergrad with a degree in Agribusiness and currently is in Grad School at Oklahoma State.

Grade:

Late Day Three

Quotable:

Josh has a unique personality and people — players and coaches — kind of migrate to that personality,” Gundy said. “He works hard. He’s got a little bit of a throwback, tough-guy image. Players like him. He’s very personable, and over a period of time, the players started responding to his enthusiasm. Scott Wright, Oklahoman.com

Sills has long arms that enable him to extend and lockout defenders at the point of attack. No matter the intensity levels of the opposition, his length helps him cancel out impending moves quickly after the initiation of them. A frequent finisher, he plays reps all the way through the whistle that often end with finishing matchups on the ground in some capacity. TheDraftNetwork