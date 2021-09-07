NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Ezeudu, Offensive Guard, UNC Tar Heels

#75

Pos: OG

Ht: 6042

Wt: 325

DOB: 9/19/99

Eligible: 2022

Lawrenceville, GA

Archer High School

Joshua Ezeudu

UNC Tar Heels

Pros:

Leinweber: Big guard with a good body composition and little bad weight. Ezeudu possesses great grip strength once he gains inside hand positioning and keeps his active feet moving to stay attached. His good footwork allows him to recover from unfavorable positions. Thanks to his good length, he can outreach most defenders. When bull rushed, he has an above-average anchor. Ezeudu occasionally displays his strike, uprooting defenders as a down blocker. He has played snaps at both tackle spots.

Cons:

Leinweber: In the run game, he can be slow at the point of attack and whiff. When asked to pull, Ezeudu displays stiffness getting out of his stance. Quick rushers give him major troubles as he struggles to mirror laterally without being latched. Heavy-handed defenders can impact his upper body to create favorable angles. A tendency to lean over his toes when latched hurts his balance. With his reliance on latching, he can be susceptible to holding calls. Ezeudu struggles to connect with defenders on the move. His slow hands cause him to lose decisively at the point of attack and in the hand fighting battle, replacing his hands slowly. He is slow to recognize stunts and blitzes.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big guard with great grip strength, allowing him to latch on to defenders. Ezeudu keeps his feet moving in pass protection and has an above-average anchor. His hands are slow and he struggles when he is unable to latch. Ezeudu projects as a depth guard early on who can be a reliable backup and potential down the road with technical improvements.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big guard with great grip strength and active feet. Ezeudu has the traits to develop into a backup with technical development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.5 / 7.5