Joshuah Bledsoe - Free Safety Missouri Tigers Scouting Report

JOSHUAH BLEDSOE | Missouri | DS | #18 | Sr | 5113 | 201 | Houston, TX | Dekaney

Overview:

The second part of the most underrated safety in tandem in the SEC over the last two seasons, Bledsoe is an extremely physical defender, especially near the line of scrimmage. Bledsoe is a well put-together defender who plays with some bad intentions in the run game. He was used a lot in short zone and as an extra box defender for the Tigers. Bledsoe plays with a see ball-get ball mentality, playing with outstanding effort on a snap-to-snap basis. He has solid vision in zone coverage, collapsing on underneath concepts instinctively. While taking on blocks, he shows a sound understanding of how to attack leverage and fight off opponents with active hands. Bledsoe is an explosive linear athlete, showing the ability to run the alley with effectiveness. In terms of flexibility and short-area quickness, Bledsoe is middle of the road without much plus movement skills. This offers some questions about his overall effectiveness in pass coverage, lacking the overall range and ball skills to make consistent plays in the pass game. He had limited ball production during his Missouri career, including no interceptions. For Bledsoe to latch on long term, he will have to assert himself as a core special teamer for a team. With his combination of physicality and explosiveness, he offers some upside as a developmental strong safety, but may lack the processing, athletic profile and instincts to ever be anything more than a fringe rosterable player on the back end.

Background:

Raised in Houston, Texas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Parks, Recreation & Sport major. Academic standout. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 12 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Played in 10 games as a senior. Mother added an “h” to the end of his name to keep with the family tradition of first names having seven letters. Has an older brother and younger sister. No known injuries of concern. A 3.5 GPA high-school student. Has a clever sense of humor. Has an inseparable friendship with teammate Tyree Gillespie who met on their visit to Missouri. Humble. No character concerns.

