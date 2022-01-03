NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Williams, Cornerback, Fayetteville State Broncos

#2

Pos: CB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 197

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Fayetteville, NC

Jack Britt High School

Joshua Williams Fayetteville State University Broncos

One-Liner:

A small school standout, the long-limbed defensive back from Fayetteville immediately stands out on film as a dominant presence. With great size and excellent feet and fluidity, Williams looks to be the first player drafted from Fayetteville State in over 40 years.

Pros:

Long corner with a physical presence. Mirrors receivers well in man to man and instinctual in zone coverage when carrying. Quick pedal with a smooth transition into breaks. Footwork allows him to stay square and keep body positioning advantageously on in-breaking routes. Fires downhill with quick hands causing pass breakups. Great ball skills and uses length to go up and grab the rock. Great at diagnosing screens and arrives fast with perfect pad level and technique in tackling. Stands out on tape and the game looks far too easy at times.

Cons:

A lower level of competition due to the division two level may put an asterisk on his tape. Seldom challenged vertically in pass concepts. Unsure of straight-line speed or ability to make up ground due to competition. Long but lean and wonder how he will hold up against physical receivers. With his size and tenacity, would like to see more hand usage at the line of scrimmage.

Background:

A Fayetteville, North Carolina Native, Williams did not have to go far to find his college home, even if it was not the one he planned on. A multi-sport athlete in high school, Williams excelled on the track and on the Gridiron. After a short stint in prep school, he decided the famous HBCU and hometown University of Fayetteville State would be where he continued his career. He would find that he chose right, as he started turning heads quickly Into his tenure for the Broncos. Williams speaks about football with a passion and true love of the game that evaluators will see not only in his interviews but in his words and demeanor.

Quotable:

During a team celebration at dinner following the season, the director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy showed up to formally congratulate Williams and his Bronco teammates on their past season. While there, Nagy invited Williams to be a participant in February’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Williams was gracious in his acceptance and showed humility where he thanked his teammates for his success saying “I am just so blessed to have all of my teammates here with me and thankful for playing with them. The past four years have been such a blessing and I am thankful to have played and grown with all of you”.

Career:

Williams came on quickly as a freshman for the Broncos, playing in nine games as a Freshman in 2018, he recorded 16 tackles, two pass defenses, and a return touchdown. He followed that up in 2019 as a sophomore where he doubled his tackles with 32, caught two interceptions, and added an impressive 11 pass defenses. After the canceled 2020 season, Williams finished his senior year in 2021 with 31 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass defenses.

Newswire:

Far from finalizing their grade on the Division II standout and with an invitation to the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in hand already (Feb. 19), an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl or Reese’s Senior Bowl could provide him the opportunity necessary to continue to improve on what’s already been an impressive fall season and possibly becoming the first Bronco player drafted since 1976.

Jordan Reid. Joshua Williams: Small School Standout Continuing To Climb Up Draft Boards. October 29th, 2021. TheDraftNetwork.com

Historically Black institutions have produced a plethora of Hall of Famers in the league. From Walter Payton to Shannon Sharpe, the football talent exuding from these universities has been undeniable. Even today, players like Darius Leonard from South Carolina State are still making a huge impact in the league. Williams expects to join all of them in leaving a positive legacy for not only HBCUs but for himself and Fayetteville State as well.

DdooleyHBCU. HBCU Product Joshua Williams Is Ready To Show Out & Make His NFL Dreams Come True. December 15th, 2021. Cassiuslife.com

Grades:

