Josiah Bronson - Defensive Tackle Washington Huskies Scouting Report

JOSIAH BRONSON | Washington | DT | #11 | rSr | 6027 | 295 | 5.02e | Kent, WA | Kentwood HS | 07.03.97

Overview:

Starting his career at Temple, Bronson transferred to Washington and was a two-year starter for the Huskies lining up at three-technique and nose tackle. He does well to keep his pads low throughout his rush, allowing him to uproot blockers occasionally. When tasked to operate as a spy, he processes quickly and does not let the passer escape the pocket. Bronson is a below-average athlete who often is the last one off the ball. A lack of length causes him to get outreached and controlled by blockers too easily. His hands are sloppy and not violent enough to consistently defeat opposing blockers. In the run game, he gets driven off the ball too frequently as he lacks the strength to push and disrupt. Bronson is unlikely to stick on a practice squad let alone a roster due to his many limitations. He will likely need to put on some weight and add strength to be someone who can contribute from the interior in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in the Seattle, Washington area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Suffered a season-ending injury and redshirted. Did not play in 2016. Transferred from Temple to Washington and redshirted in 2017. Played in 12 of 14 games played as a sophomore. Earned a scholarship and started 11 of 13 games played as a junior. Parents are married. Brother, Demetrius Bronson played running back at Washington, Eastern Washington and was on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Brother John Bronson played tight end at Penn State and briefly in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals. Played basketball in high school. Dealt with a leg injury in 2015.

