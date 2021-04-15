JR Pace - Strong Safety Northwestern Wildcats Scouting Report

JR PACE | Northwestern | DS | #13 | Sr | 6006 | 210 | College Park, GA | Woodward Academy

Overview:

The three-year starter at safety, Pace was deployed in a versatile role, often rotating post-snap. He played in deep zones primarily, including single high and two high looks and saw occasional reps in the slot. During his time at Northwestern, Pace repeatedly put his ability to locate and come down with the football on display, catching eight career interceptions. Despite having prototypical size, he plays conservatively in run support and is not a reliable tackler because of his lack of physicality. He is just an average athlete for his size and does not possess enough range to reliably cover a half field in the NFL. A lack of twitch and sudden movement skills limits his man coverage ability. Pace projects as a camp safety who will likely have to fight for a spot on a practice squad. Despite his size and production, he does not offer the traits required to grade out as a draftable player.

Background:

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Started all 14 games as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Father played football at the US Naval Academy. Played basketball and lacrosse in high school.

