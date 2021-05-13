NFL Draft Profile: JT Daniels, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs

#18

Pos: QB

Ht: 6026

Wt: 210

DOB: 2/2/00

Eligible: 2022

Irvine, CA

Mater Dei

JT Daniels

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros:

Leinweber: Loose, twitchy off-platform thrower who can adjust his arm angles to get the ball around defenders. Daniels is a rotational thrower with good mobility in the pocket, doing well to avoid pass rushers. He possesses an NFL arm, which he uses aggressively, pushing the ball vertically on a frequent basis in Todd Monken’s offense. The former five-star recruit likes to exploit favorable matchups downfield. In the short and intermediate areas of the field, Daniels throws to leverage and makes tight window passes in between linebackers and safeties. He manipulates defenders with his eyes and is comfortable making full-field reads.

Cons:

Leinweber: Daniels’ aggressive nature often gets the better of him as he regularly puts the ball in danger on designed deep shots or with defenders in his face. When extending from within or outside of the pocket, he tends to get too greedy, taking sacks and hits or making dangerous throws. He is toesy in the pocket and gets loosey-goosey with his footwork, failing to set his feet. At times, Daniels is unable to control the football, leading to frustrating misses. His deep accuracy is inconsistent.

Summary:

Leinweber: Aggressive vertical passer with a solid arm and the ability to throw off balance. Daniels has good mobility to extend plays and is capable of making full-field reads as well as manipulating defenders with his eyes. His aggressive nature gets the better of him when he gets too greedy, leading to sacks and turnovers. At times he is unable to control the football. Daniels projects as a quality backup or low-level starter who can add a spark to an offense. His turnover-prone style will make it difficult to be a long-time starter.

Background:

Raised in Irvine, California. A five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Committed to USC. Started as a true freshman for the Trojans. Suffered a torn ACL in the first game of his sophomore season and redshirted. Majored in Psychology. Academic standout. Transferred to Georgia.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Aggressive vertical passer who is mobile and can throw off-platform. Daniels has to limit turnovers and negative plays.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.4/7.9