NFL Draft Profile: JT Woods, Safety, Baylor University Bears

#22

Pos: DS

Ht: 6020

Wt: 193

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

San Antonio, TX

Steele High School

JT Woods Baylor University

Bears

One-Liner:

Lanky free safety with good speed and poor physicality.

Pros:

Long limbed field side safety who plays in a primarily two high secondary. Woods is light footed in a straight line, possessing good speed once he opens his long stride. He uses that speed to cover a lot of space on the backend, giving him very good range and closing speed. Woods is active and locates receivers to cover. Trusting his speed, he stays square when threatened vertically. Woods displays instincts for breaking on the football and getting his hands on it to be in position for turnovers. Against the run, he fills willingly and can adjust his angle thanks to flexible ankles.

Cons:

Having to build up his speed, Woods lacks explosiveness in short areas. His long legs hurt his footwork and ability to transition quickly making him clunky when turning and running with slot receivers. Poor strength and physicality causes him to get blown up by lead blockers. When blitzing, Woods will not beat blockers. As a tackler, he gets deflected by the off hand of rushers. Throwing his shoulder around and failing to wrap up causes him to miss often. He does not force runs back inside, allowing them to get up the sideline. Woods has occasional lapses where he blows coverage or plays his assignments incorrectly. His ball skills are average, failing to take advantage despite putting himself in good positions to intercept the football.

Summary:

Lanky free safety with good speed and range who lacks short area explosiveness. Woods possesses instincts for breaking on the football, putting him in good situations to generate turnovers. He has poor physicality and misses a lot of tackles. Woods projects as a backup free safety for a single high defense. To make a roster he has to get stronger and improve his tackling in order to contribute on special teams while limiting his mental errors. His speed should allow him to at least stick on a practice squad early on.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8/7.2

