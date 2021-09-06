NFL Draft Profile: Juanyeh Thomas, Safety, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

#1

Pos: DS

Ht: 6021

Wt: 217

DOB: 6/24/00

Eligible: 2022

Niceville, FL

Niceville High School

Juanyeh Thomas

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Pros:

Coyle: Taller safety prospect with good length. At 6’2 217 pounds, Thomas is a good athlete with solid speed. Runs deep with receivers well and has the hip fluidity to change direction. Lines up in off-man coverage and stays with receivers after their break. Was used in multiple alignments: split field looks, single high, and slot. Is able to plant his foot and accelerate downhill out of his backpedal. Good first step. Has special-teams ability as a returner and gunner.

Cons:

Coyle: Frame could have more mass, but looks too thin. Lacks elite instincts as a deep safety, doesn’t see plays develop early enough to make big plays. Needs to be able to read the flow quicker and get in the right spot. Tick late reacting to play direction and play fakes. Don’t see the necessary physicality when coming downhill. He needs to come through ball carriers and be stronger at the point of attack. At times, he drops his head when initiating contact leads to missed tackles. Hasn’t shown to be a huge playmaker in coverage, gave up four touchdowns last season and grades have dropped significantly over the last two seasons.

Summary:

Coyle: Thomas has shown promise in the backfield of the Georgia Tech defense, but his progression seemed to have hit a plateau in 2020. He’s got the size and athleticism to be a difference-maker but lacks the intuition to project into the NFL right now. The lack of physicality is concerning and hurts his evaluation. It’ll be hard to see him going any earlier than the 6th or 7th round right now.

Background:

From Niceville, Florida and attended Niceville High School. Graduated in 2018 as a three-star recruit and had offers from Auburn, Florida, and Indiana. Named to the true all-America team and All-ACC as a kick returner. Becomes a starter in 2019 and finished fourth on the team in tackles. Started all 11 games in 2020.

One-Liners

Coyle: Physically gifted safety that finds himself in the wrong place far too often.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.5 / 6.5