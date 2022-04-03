NFL Draft Profile: Julius Chestnut, Running Back, Sacred Heart Pioneers

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5111

Wt: 226

Hand: 900

Arm: 3138

Wing: 7378

DOB: 10/26/2000

Hometown: Bowie, MD

High School: Archbishop Spalding

Julius Chestnut

Sacred Heart Pioneers

One Liners

One of the best FCS players in the country in recent years, Julius Chestnut has NFL size and athleticism. That said, his stiff hips, poor blocking and inexperience as a receiver will likely limit his role in the league.

Pros:

Sacred Heart is not nationally recognized for its production of NFL athletes. That said, Julius Chestnut has plus athleticism and the size to be an every-down back in the league. The back boasts above-average linear burst and sudden change of direction ability. He has the lateral quickness to make defenders miss with sharp cuts in traffic. Further, Chestnut employs impressive leg drive through contact. He gets low into the tackle point and shows off tackle-breaking power, bouncing off defenders and working through arm tackles. The Pioneers’ star carries opponents at times and runs through tacklers head-on. He typically falls forward through contact. What’s more, Chestnut anticipates incoming defenders and cuts with sound timing. He precedes his changes of direction with salesmanship and head fakes to force defenders into false steps and awkward body positioning. He is shifty and sudden. Moreover, Chestnut exhibits solid vision at the first level; he can also read second-level defenders before choosing his rushing lane. He is generally patient while finding a hole. In space, Chestnut uses his blockers well. He is a willing north-south runner but knows how to bounce plays outside in pursuit of chunk yardage. As a pass-catcher, the Sacred Heart standout flashes exaggerated salesmanship in his route running. His movement skills will give some NFL linebackers problems. He is a hands catcher on limited exposure.

Cons:

Though he is one of the best players in program history, Sacred Heart’s star running back is not a perfect prospect. Of course, Chestnut is unproven against high-level competition. Further, a sprained knee seriously limited him in 2021. Moreover, Chestnut is somewhat stiff-hipped. He does not cover too much ground with jump cuts and can be held up by penetrating defenders. Further, he may not have the speed to consistently beat defenders to the corner in the NFL. What’s more, his power will not be as impactful in the league. Chestnut is stopped behind the line of scrimmage too easily by pure grip strength. Similarly, he is frequently brought down or substantially slowed by arm tackles early in his runs. He is tripped up regularly. Additionally, Chestnut’s instincts and vision are lacking in short-yardage situations. The athletic runner also likes cutting back too much. He attempts to get flashy and find huge lanes when there is an easy hole to hit in front of him. Looking for the bigger play will not always work in the NFL. He must learn to take what is there. Finally, Chestnut sorely lacks experience as a receiver and a blocker. His route running is, for the most part, average; he may struggle to separate in the NFL. As a blocker, he gives minimal effort and plays with inaccurate hands and a high pad level.

Summary:

Every year, FCS athletes make an impact early in their NFL careers. Julius Chestnut is a scheme-versatile back who looks like he can carve a role out for himself in the league. He boasts above-average movement skills and power. That said, it is hard to know if he will adapt to the NFL game. What’s more, his poor blocking and inexperience as a receiver may restrict him to an early-down role early. He is a developmental back with rotational contributor upside.

Background:

Born in Bowie, Maryland, Julius Chestnut was a star running back at Archbishop Spaulding High School. In 2016, he put up 945 yards and 21 touchdowns on 142 carries in 11 games. In 2017, he recorded 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 133 carries in eight games. In his career, Chestnut ran for 35 rushing touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes. All the same, the Maryland native was not a highly-touted high school recruit. He did not receive much attention from recruiting sources or schools. Still, Chestnut was an immediate impact player as a freshman at Sacred Heart in 2018. He played in all 11 games and ran for 713 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries. He also caught four passes for 47 yards. His 68.4 rushing yards per game was eighth in the NEC. The Archbishop Spaulding product was the first NEC Offensive Rookie of the Year at Sacred Heart since 2013. He was one of 20 finalists for the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, given to the FCS Freshman of the Year. In 2019, Chestnut played in 12 games and recorded 1,495 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns across 293 attempts. He had 14 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The athletic back ran for over 110 yards in nine of the 12 games in which he played. He was named First-Team All-NEC and First-TEam All-ECAC. Further, he was listed on the All-New England Team and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Associated Press and STATS placed Chestnut on their Third-Team All-American lists. In a COVID-limited 2020 spring season, the Pioneers’ star experienced a breakout year. In four games, he ran the ball 93 times for 717 yards and eight touchdowns. He also brought in eight receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. He tied for best in the nation with 12 total touchdowns and led the FCS with 205.2 all-purpose yards per game. Chestnut was named the NEC Offensive Player of the Year, STATS Perform First-Team All-American, Athlon First-Team All-American, Hero Sports All-American, AFCA First-Team All-American, AP First-Team All-American and FCS First-Team All-American. He came third in voting for the Walter Payton Award. Chestnut was sidelined for the majority of the 2021 season with a sprained knee. A teammate, Malik Grant, stepped up in his absence and became a star in his own right. As a result, Chestnut’s production took a hit when he was on the field. After the season, he was the first Sacred Heart Pioneer to ever receive an invite to the Hula Bowl. While there, he measured in at 5111 and 224 pounds with 0918 hands, 3100 arms and a 7268 wingspan. He also received an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl. At the event, he weighed in at 5111 and 226 pounds with 0900 hands, 3138 arms and a 7378 wingspan.

Grade:

4th Round

Quotes: