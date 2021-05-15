NFL Draft Profile: Justin Eboigbe, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

#92

Pos: DL

Ht: 6046

Wt: 285

DOB: 4/9/01

Eligible: 2022

Forest Park, GA

Forest Park

Justin Eboigbe

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Leinweber: Long defensive end who understands how to play at extension. Eboigbe has pop behind his pads at the point of attack, standing blockers up. He uses his length on the outside or inside, long arming tackles and twisting guards after standing them up. Strong secondary leg drive displays lower body power. Flashing quick hands, he can swipe punches to stay clean. In the run game, he anchors well and sets a firm edge. His power at the point of attack allows him to reset the line of scrimmage, forcing cutbacks in the lateral run game. He stays square at extension, moving laterally. With textbook hand placement, he is best using his violent hands to disengage, pulling blockers. Eboigbe gets better as the game goes on, picking up on opponents’ tendencies and weaknesses. High effort player who is a reliable tackler. Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line.

Cons:

Leinweber: First step lacks explosiveness as he fails to snap out of his stance. Patient blockers give him issues, taking too long to take the initiative himself. Eboigbe plays at inconsistent pad levels, sometimes too high, exposing his chest and leaning at other times. His timing to disengage is often off, preventing him from two gapping successfully. Has many wasted movements trying to get into position and establish leverage, causing him to be late to locating ball carriers.

Summary:

Leinweber: Tall, long 3-4 defensive end with pop behind his pads. Eboigbe understands how to utilize his length. He flashes quick, decisive hands and leg drive to become a complete player. A slow get-off and inconsistent pad level get him in trouble. He is still developing his hand usage to disengage consistently. Eboigbe projects as a future starting 3-4 defensive end who wins with length. He can come off the bench and play valuable snaps early on as he works on technical aspects of his game.

Background:

Raised in Forest Park, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Lost ten pounds since arriving at Alabama.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Tall 3-4 defensive end who understands how to use his length. Struggles with pad level and is still developing his technique.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.5/8.6