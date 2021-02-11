Justin Fields - Quarterback Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

JUSTIN FIELDS | Ohio State | QB | #1 | Jr | 6023 | 223 | 4.50e | Kennesaw, GA | Harrison HS | 03.05.99

Overview:

The ultimate dual-threat quarterback, Fields accounted for 51 touchdowns (41 passing) and just three interceptions during his first season as the heir apparent to Dwayne Haskins, then followed that up with another dominant campaign in the abbreviated 2020 season. He transferred from Georgia, where he failed to beat out Jake Fromm. However, his skill set proved to be a perfect match with the Ryan Day offense, which is predicated around spread pass/run plays and getting their playmakers in space. Fields is a thick built kid that is close to impossible to take down one-on-one and throws a heater from his right hand with a lot of velocity. He has great mobility, ability to break tackles with arm strength and accuracy to keep opposing defenses honest. Fields was hampered by a late-season knee injury down the stretch run of the 2019 season and faltered versus Clemson in the College Football Playoffs. He has reportedly been timed in the 4.4 range. Stayed sharp during the coronavirus lockdown by training with his longtime quarterback coach Ron Veal (Arizona/CFL), who also trains Trevor Lawrence, the man Fields will compete with for the right to stake claim as the best quarterback prospect in college football.

Background:

The son of Gina Tobey and Ivant (known as Pablo and Jo Ann Claudrick Fields. Transferred from Georgia after being the target of a racial slur from a member of the Bulldogs baseball team during a football game and inability to beat out Jake Fromm, with his father Pablo, giving his thoughts on the situation to the media. He got off to a rough start at Ohio State and early on contemplated going back to Georgia. A five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting cycle by every major scouting service from Harrison High School under head coach Matt Dickmann; totaled 4,187 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 2,096 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in two years as a starter. Also played shortstop and second base for the Harrison varsity baseball team and was a highly-touted baseball prospect with MLB draft potential. Has two younger sisters: Jaiden, a softball player at the University of Georgia, and Jessica. Major: consumer and family financial services.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.