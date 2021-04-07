Justin Hilliard - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Ohio State Buckeyes Scouting Report

JUSTIN HILLIARD | Ohio State | OB | #47 | Sr | 6006 | 227 | 4.70e | Cincinnati, OH | St. Xavier

Overview:

A former five-star recruit, Hilliard had injury issues that prevented him from taking over and keeping a starting role in Ohio State’s talented linebacker room. The undersized outside linebacker is a strong tackler who takes efficient angles to the ball and has pop behind his pads to stop the momentum of ball-carriers and get them down. Hilliard displays quick hands to stay clean while flowing laterally in space and even flashes the ability to stack blocks and set the edge. An experienced player, he trusts his eyes, reading the mesh point quickly and triggering downhill aggressively. This can get the better of him as he reads the offensive line causing him to move forward on run-pass options. The Ohio native has short-area movement skills that make him capable in underneath zones. He can stop his momentum and change directions quickly. In a straight line, he is average showing enough range at the second level for the NFL game. His inability to gain depth quickly due to sloppy feet when backpedaling hurts his zone coverage ability. Hilliard could be a potential steal as he is a talented linebacker who was buried on Ohio State’s depth chart. When on the field he displays tackling ability and athleticism that should at least translate to a role on special teams. His best fit is at WILL backer on the next level.

Background:

Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Marketing major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in three games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Played in 14 games as a freshman. Played in 13 of 14 games as a sophomore. Started 3 of 12 games played as a junior. Played in six games during his senior season. Parents are married. Older brother was a running back at Ohio. Interned with the WWE in 2019. Dealt with a knee injury in high school. Suffered biceps injuries in 2015 and 2016. Had an Achilles injury during the spring (2019).

