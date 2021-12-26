NFL Draft Profile: Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver, Clemson Tigers

#8

Pos: WR

Ht: 6032

Wt: 205

DOB: 12/15/99

Eligible: 2022

Phenix City, AL

Central

Justyn Ross

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Long wideout who has lined up on the outside and in the slot. Possessing good route running abilities at that size, Ross can run a variety of routes displaying hip sink, foot speed and lower body flexibility to turn tight corners. His releases are sudden and he uses his hands to beat the punch of press coverage defenders. Displaying high football IQ, he understands the spacing of concepts and makes himself available for the quarterback scrambling out of the pocket. Ross works the sideline well, tracking the football over his shoulder. A pure hands catcher, he is able to pluck it away from his frame. Using his length allows him to win the football in the air. As a blocker, he is great, showing a powerful strike and very good competitiveness.

Cons:

Below average deep speed and burst prevent him from threatening vertically on a consistent basis. When coming out of his breaks, he is not explosive enough to maintain separation as defenders catch up. Ross does not always play big, allowing physical cornerbacks to redirect him and stay in his hip pocket. His hands are not consistently dominant, letting passes go through them at times and suffering from frustrating drops.

Summary:

Tall and long wide receiver with below average speed and good route running abilities. Ross can separate on timing routes and use his length to high point the football. He lacks explosiveness and fails to play to his size consistently. A great blocker, he projects as a starting outside receiver or big slot early on in his career. In order to be more than a tertiary option, Ross has to win in the air consistently. Injury concerns and just average special teams ability due to the lack of speed hurt his valuation.

Background:

Raised in Phoenix City, Alabama. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Missed the entire 2020 season with a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine that required surgery. Sports communication major. Mother, Charay Franklin, has served in the Navy and Alabama National Guard and completed deployments to Afghanistan and Kuwait.

One-Liners

Long wideout with below average speed who can win the ball by high pointing it. Good route runner and great blocker, valuation suffers from a lack of special teams impact and injury history.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.8/8.4

