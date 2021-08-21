NFL Draft Profile: J'Von Brown, Offensive Guard, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

J’VON BROWN | CCSU | OG | #69 | Sr | 6024e | 335e | 5.25e | Norwich, CT | Norwich Free Academy

Evaluation:

Known to be a ‘tough as nails’ type of competitor, Brown has endured plenty of adversity throughout his career. He seems to have ballooned in weight since last seen in 2019; listed at 320 but would appears heavier; bubble butt, possesses low, grounded stance. However, he can tend to struggle with speed and has previously been listed as much as 350 pounds in the past. Brown has flashed the ability to drive defenders back in the run game and shows excellent hand placement in pass protection. He owns a strong lower body and utilizes it to his advantage to garner nice leverage; understands angles but does need to do a better job staying square more consistently. Brown demonstrates sound technique overall and shown a renowned dedication in the film room, according to coaches. The Philadelphia native plays has lined up at offensive tackle and guard; he is clearly destined for the interior at the next level and may even have to give center a shot if his final measurements come in below 6-foot-3. Was enjoying a stellar season in 2019, including a noteworthy performance against Syracuse in 2019, before suffering a season-ending injury. He has a chance to recoup some of the gleam that once was of NFL scouts but currently projects as an undrafted free agent.

Background:

Praised for his maturity on and off the field by coaching staff. Multiple All-NEC selection at CCSU. Was three-time All-Area selection and two-time All-State in high school. (08/15/21)