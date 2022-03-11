Skip to main content
Kalon Barnes
Baylor Bears

NFL Draft Profile: Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor Bears

NFL draft profile scouting report for Baylor cornerback, Kalon Barnes
#12
Pos: CB
Ht: 5114
Wt: 183
Hand: 0978
Arm: 3168
Wing: 7638
40: 4.23
DOB: 12/16/1998
Eligible: 2022
Silsbee, TX
Silsbee HS

Kalon Barnes
Baylor Bears

Pros: 

Straight-line track speed helps him never get beat deep on tape. Has the play strength to play catch-man and impede on the receiver’s path. Comes with a ton of force when breaking back to the ball. Squeezes the cushion in the red zone vs. often taller receivers; plays the hands very well at the catch point. Tackles in the open field well and has solid tackling technique.

Cons: 

Takes him a couple steps to get his hips all the way around in transitions. Gives way too much cushion and lacks patience for a player with his speed. Feet in press man and soft press need work. Hips are too high in his backpedal which is why his transitions are elongated. Short area quickness is lacking compared to his straight-line burst. Too grabby when trying to recover.

Overall: 

Super fast, strong corner with good not great athleticism outside of sprinting ability. High school wide receiver turned college corner. Projects as an outside corner with potential nickel flexibility if he can fix his technique in off man and eliminate false steps. It’s easy to tell Barnes is still getting used to playing corner on tape. His eyes veer off the quarterback too often and too soon, leading him to be vulnerable to being broken off with intermediate routes. Patience, footwork, and technique will need to improve greatly for him to be a reliable starter at the next level. Hasn’t been seen with the ball in his hands on returns, but special teams snaps were limited to punt return only.

Grade: 

7.2/ 7.7

Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears

