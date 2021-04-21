Kayode Awosika - Offensive Guard Buffalo Bulls Scouting Report

KAYODE AWOSIKA | Buffalo | OG | #73 | Sr | 6044 | 300 | Plymouth, MN | Maple Grove HS | 10.27.98 (22)

Overview:

Awosika is a raw talent who flashes immense strength, desirable arm length and great mobility. Awosika’s strength is most evident on down blocks and when he lowers his hips to stop charges in pass protection. He makes good use of his strength and arm length by chopping down oncoming pass rushers’ hands. Awosika moves fluidly from the first to the second level, and flashes quick feet as a puller from the right tackle position in Buffalo’s successful run scheme. The two-year starter will need to improve his technique in pass protection to be successful at the next level. He shuffles into his pass set rather than kick-sliding, which prevents him from getting sufficient depth to consistently protect against an NFL speed rush. Awosika also has a tendency to grab, rather than strike, defenders, which prevents him from consistently using his strength to his advantage. He is intriguing due to his success despite these flaws in his fundamentals. Overall, he projects as a late Day 3 selection or an undrafted free agent with considerable upside.

Background:

The business administration major became a full-time starter during his redshirt sophomore season and has started 25 games at right tackle in his career. During the 2019 season, he anchored an offensive line that helped block for an offense that rushed for a school-record 3,256 yards and allowed only eight sacks. The two-time team captain earned second-team All-MAC recognition for his performance during that 2019 season.

