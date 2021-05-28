NFL Draft Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive End, Oregon Ducks

#5

Pos: DE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 250

DOB: 12/15/00

Eligible: 2022

Los Angeles, CA

Dorsey High School

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Dietz: Thibodeaux primarily lines up as a 7-tech on the Ducks’ defense, occasionally shading the A-gap from the inside and limited snaps off the ball as well. Despite his theoretical “lack of size” for a 4-3 defensive end, his frame is ideal and there still lies potential for muscle mass to be increased. The rarest of athletes - his pop off the line of scrimmage is truly “in the blink of an eye” fast and his speed, agility, and flexibility all fall into the generational tier. Has the elusiveness to literally side-step through the tackles. Functional strength for a player his size is berserk - when rushing as a 3 or 4 tech and attempting to get through the center and guard, will stretch his arms out and separate the two linemen in order to get into the backfield. Hand usage is fantastic in the sense that he always buries them underneath the lineman’s shoulder pads to maximize his leverage and drive them back into the pocket. Pass-rush repertoire is refined and efficient - rips, counters, swims, etc. Methodical precision when turning the corner without maximizing his bend; makes the lineman lose confidence and technique. Disengagement is effective and proper - smoothly switches hand placement and is able to free himself to make a play. Outstanding run defender - another facet of his game where the physical traits show out when he shoots gaps and chases free defenders 20+ yards down the field. Although not his ideal position, his plays as a SAM and WILL backer are solid - allows him to operate with more open space. Awareness and instincts are all positives, and the football IQ for a 20-year old is in charted territory.

Ezring: Each draft class has at least one highly-anticipated prospect that has thrived under a microscope since their freshman year. Kayvon Thibodeaux is one such prospect who has been considered a future first-overall pick contender since his debut college season. The Oregon star’s game is predicated on his incredible athleticism. Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. He exhibits impressive bend and balance to work the outside track. Moreover, the talented pass rusher primarily employs his long arms to enhance his power-rush profile. The All-American consistently initiates contact to an offensive lineman’s frame with accurate and active hands upon initial contact. Thibodeaux’s use of leverage and leg drive to maximize his already notable functional strength makes him a viable threat to walk through any blocker. The Oregon defensive end’s go-to move is his speed-to-power conversion. He has heavy hands to noticeably displace linemen upon engagement and routinely drives his opponents back into the pocket. Thibodeaux’s power profile helps make him an NFL-ready run defender. The defensive lineman stacks, windows and sheds blockers seemingly at will. He regularly controls his opponents and works through them to the tackle point. Thibodeaux also boasts a strong anchor, sound gap discipline, patience, vision and awareness against the run.

Cons:

Dietz: Surprisingly did not incorporate much of a bend when playing as an outside rusher. Rarely saw him dip the shoulder low around the corner, which could’ve made his play even more fatal for the opposition. Occasional snaps in the open field where he tries to clip the runner’s ankles in run support and barely misses him - a little more consistency with the basics will go a long way to rounded out his game. Seemed to have minute issues when repositioning his pass-rush plan from the outside to cutting inside (see: vs. USC in 2020). Athleticism compensates for longer path effectiveness to the quarterback, but for a player that is so intelligent on the field when it comes to precision he could be even more successful when a tackle succeeds in squaring him up.

Ezring: While the Oregon star’s upside will place him firmly in the conversation among the top prospects in the 2022 class, he is a somewhat raw prospect who wins off of his athleticism. Thibodeaux’s greatest weakness is, by far, his one-track pass-rush plan. He overuses his speed-to-power move and rarely mixes in hand moves or speed rushes. Similarly, he enters full-man engagement often and willingly. At times, Thibodeaux plays high or leads with his shoulder and gives up his chest. This leads to a decrease in functional power. What’s more, the star pass rusher tends to shoot his hands late which further allows contact to his frame. When attacking the outside track, the Oregon defender currently works too far upfield and takes wide angles to engagement. Further, Thibodeaux must learn to complement his bend with hand moves. While a simple dip-rip move will work at times at the next level, NFL offensive linemen will analyze and adapt to his uniform attack plans. Additionally, the talented defender should learn to properly address soft inside shoulders when his opponents present them. Against the run, Thibodeaux occasionally penetrates early and abandons his gap. Finally, the high-profile pass-rusher has a thin frame that can be filled out.

Summary:

Dietz: It’s not easy to live up to the hype. There have been many young football players over the years that have won state championships in high school, received full scholarships to elite level institutions, have had the best resources and coaching at their disposal, and still don’t meet the exposure they had once received. That is what makes Kayvon Thibodeaux so rare. Not only has he matched the hype showered upon him since his junior year in high school, he has surpassed it - as a 20-year old man. His character, level of play, intelligence, and desire to get better have had a massive impact on the Oregon Ducks football program. He is truly what many would call a “built in a lab” type of player. His miniscule issues are highly fixable, and everything else he puts out between the sidelines - the speed, the power, the energy, the production, the heart - makes up for it times a hundred. Thibodeaux is one of the best players I’ve ever scouted since I began in 2015, and he more than deserves to be mentioned along with the likes of the Von Miller, Myles Garrett, and Chase Young-level prospects. Positional value aside, he is far and away the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Ezring: One of the most talented and promising prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class, Kayvon Thibodeaux projects an immediate starter thanks to his high-level run defense and pass-rush potential. While he must learn to broaden his pass rush arsenal, the Oregon pass rusher has every tool necessary to be one of the league’s top defenders.

Background:

Born December 15th, Kayvon Thibodeaux grew up in Los Angeles, California. The talented pass rusher began his football career at Dorsey High School. As a sophomore, he was named the CIF Los Angeles City Section Division I Defensive Lineman of the Year. Before his junior year, the star defensive lineman transferred to Oaks Christian High School in Thousand Oaks, California. During his time in his new school, Thibodeaux amassed a variety of awards and honors. As a junior, he was named Marmonte League co-MVP, CIF Southern Section Division 2 co-Defensive Player of the Year, Ventura Country Star’s Defensive Player of the Year and Los Angeles Daily News’ Player of the Year. After his senior year, Thibodeaux added to his already staggering list of accomplishments. The superstar defensive lineman was awarded Marmonte League Co-Player of the Year, All-CIF Southern Section Division 1, first-team Daily News all-area; he was also made a member of the Los Angeles Times All-Star Team. Further, Thibodeaux was named Defensive Player of the Year in the state of California by USA Today, first-team All-California by USA Today, first-team All-America by MaxPreps and was listed on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team. The star defender was, moreover, invited to the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl. Additionally, he participated in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game and was a co-captain for Team Sanders. Thibodeaux was a finalist for ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year and Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year. In recognition of his stellar high school career, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the California native as a five-star recruit, the second-overall recruit in the country, the second-ranked weak-side defensive end in his class, and the best recruit in the state of California. The service also named him the 49th-best recruit of all time. Thibodeaux was an instant-impact player at the University of Oregon. As a freshman, the Ducks’ standout received Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention and Coaches Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the PFF All-Pac-12 second team, AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team, 247Sports True Freshman All-America team, USA TODAY Freshman All-America team, The Athletic Freshman All-America first team, FWAA Freshman All-America team. Thibodeaux continued his impressive career in 2020, earning the Morris Trophy and being named to the Phil Steele Pac-12 All-Conference first team, Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team, AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team, AP All-America third team, Phil Steele All-America second team, The Athletic All-America second team and FWAA All-America second team.

One-Liners

Dietz: Everything you’ve heard about Thibodeaux is true. He is the real deal and the definition of a rare defensive end prospect.

Ezring: While he must learn to broaden his pass rush arsenal, Kayvon Thibodeaux has every tool necessary to be one of the league’s top defenders.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 8.9 / 9.7

Ezring: 8.5 / 9.6