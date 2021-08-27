NFL Draft Profile: Keaton Upshaw, Tight End, Kentucky Wildcats

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: 6060

Wt: 245

DOB: 9/21/99

Eligible: 2022

Lima, OH

Lima Senior High School

Keaton Upshaw

Kentucky Wildcats

Pros:

Lamattina: Upshaw is a stout blocker who demonstrates strength and technique. He is athletic enough to play all over the offense as an h-back, in-line tight end or split-wide receiver. His size offers a big-bodied target over the middle of the field. Can be a quality redzone target as well because of his size. Strong at the catch point with his body positioning and ability to box defenders out in order to clear the throwing lane. Showed the ability to be a lead blocker. His length also gives him the upper hand as a blocker in general. His release and longer stride gives him a fair ability to get down the field vertically.

Cons:

Lamattina: He is not a nuanced athlete and very much operates in a north-to-south manner. Tends to basket catch his targets, rather than attacking the ball in the air. Doesn’t offer much route-running ability to get open on his own. Isn’t a perfect blocker by any means, hand strength lets him down at times with staying on blocks throughout the progression of the play.

Summary:

Lamattina: Keaton Upshaw has been an important part of the tight end rotation at Kentucky since the 2019 season. His ability to block paved the path for him to contribute almost immediately after his redshirt season. He has progressed as a receiver as well and his size adds to the intrigue. There is still a long ways for him to develop in all areas of his game though which should come with more time in a potentially expanded offense this year under new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen.

Background:

Hometown is Lima, Ohio. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned the honors of First-Team All-Northwest Ohio District and Second-Team All-State. Lettered three seasons in basketball and one season in track & field. Redshirted in 2018 because of an injury that sidelined him for the season. Nickname is “Keat.” Bowling is his hidden talent. Most influential person in his life is mother because of how she pushes him every day. Besides playing in the NFL, his dream job is to be a personal trainer. Mother is Jessica Kahle. Siblings are Aaron Godsey, Kearre Upshaw, and Teysha Upshaw. Majoring in community and leadership development.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Upshaw has the size and athleticism to project as an NFL tight end someday. His technique as a blocker needs fine-tuning and more exposure to a passing offense will be good for his development.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 5.6 / 7.1