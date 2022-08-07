Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Kendall Milton, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia RB Kendall Milton
Georgia RB Kendall Milton
Georgia

#2
Pos: RB
Ht: 6005
Wt: 220
40: 4.50
DOB: 2/10/2002
Hometown: Fresno, CA
High School: Buchanan
Eligibility: 2023

Kendall Milton
Georgia Bulldogs

One-Liners

Georgia had a crowded backfield last season but Milton flashed NFL talent on a limited number of carries.

Evaluation:

It is easy to see that Milton will be a future NFL player on film. His size and strength for a young player both stand out. He is quick, with the explosiveness to bounce to the outside. Right now, Milton runs with hesitation, hurting his ability. He is too slow to hit holes and doesn’t make decisive decisions. For a bigger back, Milton doesn't break many tackles and will go down at first contact. He didn’t have a ton of carries but most of his runs last season went for minimal gains. His speed is solid but Milton didn’t flash breakaway speed. As a blocker, Milton needs a lot of work. The willingness is there, he just doesn’t have any technique. Milton only has three career catches, so he’ll have to show he can make an impact in the passing game next year. Overall, Georgia wouldn’t have given Milton touches last season if they didn’t think he was really talented. Milton didn’t do much on them but he looked the part and flashed at times. In a bigger role next season, Milton could be a breakout candidate but most likely he is a 2024 draft prospect.

Grade:

6th Round

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

