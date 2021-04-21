Kendrick Green - Offensive Guard Illinois Fighting Illini Scouting Report

KENDRICK GREEN | Illinois | OG | #53 | rJr | 6026 | 305 | Peoria, IL | Peoria HS | 12.22.98 (22)

Overview:

The converted defensive tackle started at left guard or center for three years on the Fighting Illini’s line. Green is an explosive athlete out of his stance who is fast in a straight line and can climb to the second level easily. His lateral agility is also great, making him a tremendous puller. He uses his momentum to convert into power when blocking opponents on the move. As a combo blocker, Green is strong enough to knock nose tackles off balance and reach and seal linebackers. In pass sets, he gains depth easily and mirrors rushers with his active feet. Green does not have the strongest anchor as he can be bull-rushed by strong defenders. He has to improve his hands, which can be predictable. His aggressive style gets the better of him at times, causing him to whiff. On the move, he is not always able to locate defenders, and some of his angles are too aggressive. Green projects as a potential starter at either interior offensive line spot in a zone running scheme that utilizes his athleticism by getting him on the move. His floor should be a backup role for all three spots. Improving his hands technically and adding lower-body strength are two areas that would improve his game.

Background:

Raised in Peoria, Illinois. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major. Redshirt. Started 12 games at LG as a freshman. Started 12 games at LG and one game at center as a sophomore. Started five games at OG and three games at center as a junior, when he was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick. Spent 2017 season practicing at DT after four years playing center in high school. Grew up idolizing local hero Shaun Livingston and attended his basketball camps, giving him hope he could make it as an athlete. Declared for the NFL Draft with two years of eligibility remaining. No known injuries of concern. Organized BLM march (August, 2020).

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.