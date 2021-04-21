Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Kendrick Green - Offensive Guard Illinois Fighting Illini Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Kendrick Green
Author:
Publish date:

KENDRICK GREEN | Illinois | OG | #53 | rJr | 6026 | 305 | Peoria, IL | Peoria HS | 12.22.98 (22)

Overview: 

The converted defensive tackle started at left guard or center for three years on the Fighting Illini’s line. Green is an explosive athlete out of his stance who is fast in a straight line and can climb to the second level easily. His lateral agility is also great, making him a tremendous puller. He uses his momentum to convert into power when blocking opponents on the move. As a combo blocker, Green is strong enough to knock nose tackles off balance and reach and seal linebackers. In pass sets, he gains depth easily and mirrors rushers with his active feet. Green does not have the strongest anchor as he can be bull-rushed by strong defenders. He has to improve his hands, which can be predictable. His aggressive style gets the better of him at times, causing him to whiff. On the move, he is not always able to locate defenders, and some of his angles are too aggressive. Green projects as a potential starter at either interior offensive line spot in a zone running scheme that utilizes his athleticism by getting him on the move. His floor should be a backup role for all three spots. Improving his hands technically and adding lower-body strength are two areas that would improve his game.

Background: 

Raised in Peoria, Illinois. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sociology major. Redshirt. Started 12 games at LG as a freshman. Started 12 games at LG and one game at center as a sophomore. Started five games at OG and three games at center as a junior, when he was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick. Spent 2017 season practicing at DT after four years playing center in high school. Grew up idolizing local hero Shaun Livingston and attended his basketball camps, giving him hope he could make it as an athlete. Declared for the NFL Draft with two years of eligibility remaining. No known injuries of concern. Organized BLM march (August, 2020).

green

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

Deonte-Brown-e1610672055715
Scouting Reports

Deonte Brown - Offensive Guard Alabama Crimson Tide Scouting Report

rrfb_v_kansas_201205_299
Scouting Reports

Jack Anderson - Offensive Guard Texas Tech Red Raiders Scouting Report

gettyimages-1171224938-e1572278960339
Scouting Reports

Tommy Kraemer - Offensive Guard Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

5f64e5b45f6b7.image
Scouting Reports

Larry Borom - Offensive Guard Missouri Tigers Scouting Report

0105985-jerx-1280x720
Scouting Reports

Carson Green - Offensive Guard Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

https---slapthesign.com-wp-content-uploads-getty-images-2016-04-1066822478
Scouting Reports

Robert Hainsey - Offensive Guard Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

USATSI_15338184
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Tight End Superlatives: Best Speed, Route Runner, Blocker, Versatility and More

USATSI_15195566
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Superlatives: Best Speed, Releases, Hands, Routes and More

usa_today_13985522.0
News

Gil Brandt's comments on opting out. Jim Mora discusses.