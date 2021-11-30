NFL Draft Profile: Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State Spartans

#9

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 210

DOB: 10/20/_

Eligible: 2022

Arlington, TN

Arlington High School

Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State Spartans

Pros:

Pun: Kenneth Walker is an electric back who is dangerous in space. He excels on zone concepts as he possesses great change of pace, slowing down to press the gap and manipulate defenders until stepping on the gas and bursting in a different direction. Walker’s short-area acceleration and explosive lateral cuts make him a terror to tackle at the first level, if there is any inch of space, he will find it due to astute peripheral vision and a never-say-die mentality. Walker is a solid gap/power runner too as he can hit the designed hole or bounce runs to the edge when he reads the defense collapsing inside. Furthermore, Walker is a dangerous runner at the 2nd level as he sets up incoming defenders with a head fake and jab step before using an explosive jump cut to create space laterally. He is a strong finisher at the 2nd and 3rd level when he gains a head of steam and can put defensive backs in the dirt when he lowers his shoulder. Walker has potential as a receiving threat too, he’s a hands catcher who can be a YAC monster due to his scary athletic ability in space. Feeding him on screens and swing passes has been an efficient action for the Spartans and this simple role should continue in the NFL.

Cons:

Pun: Walker is not great at finishing runs between the tackles as he has a slightly high running stance and struggles to push the pile or break tackles from linebackers. At times, Walker has a tendency to try to do too much on a run and make a hero play when there is nowhere to go - it works occasionally but will be less fruitful at the NFL level vs better athletes and more disciplined defenses. In addition, Walker needs to drastically improve his execution in pass protection. He is not used in this role often for the Spartans and it is likely because he struggles to process blitzes and has poor technique when making a block. Walker doesn’t properly square up to his target, dives low and leads with his head, which often leads to minimal contact at the point of attack.

Summary:

Pun: An electric athlete who does his best work getting to the edge of defenses and into the 2nd+3rd level, Kenneth Walker III is a big-play waiting to happen. He excels on zone concepts, utilizing change of pace and explosive jump cuts and has more untapped potential as a receiving option. He can be a very good rotational back from day one and grow into a starting role as his 3rd down duties become refined.

Background:

Kenneth Walker II attended Arlington High School in Tennessee where he was a team captain, was named first-team all-region at running back and kick returner plus over his career he totaled 3,485 yards on 493 carries, with 41 touchdowns and also had 64 catches for 1,058 yards and 16 TDs. After high school, 247Sports ranked him as a 3-Star recruit, the 2164th-best recruit nationally, the 143rd-ranked running back recruit in the country and the 57th recruit in the state of Tennessee. Walker III committed to Wake Forest and his 2019 freshman season was a successful one, ranking third in ACC freshman for rushing yards (579) while adding four touchdowns. He appeared in all 13 games but in a rotational role, then in 2020 it was more of the same. Walker III again rushed for 579 yards, this time in seven games. After the pandemic season, Walker III transferred to Michigan State to gain a bigger role and improve his draft stock. It’s safe to say the decision was a smart one, as he is second in the FBS in rushing yards and has led the FBS in rushing yards for all but three weeks this year. He has rushed 264 times for 1646 yards, 18 touchdowns and added 13 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. Walker III has a tremendously inspiring story - at the end of his junior year in high school, one night Walker III, “woke up in so much pain I couldn’t move”. He was rushed to an emergency room where the doctor told the Walker’s that Kenneth couldn’t play football anymore. After gaining a second opinion, Walker III learned that he had blood clots and needed to take blood thinners every week from here on out. Walker III beat the odds and continued to play football, so well that he was able to transfer to one of the best programs in the nation - Michigan State. MSU running backs coach, William Peagler says of what they were looking for from a transfer back, “As I watched tape on a lot of guys, there was really only one guy that I kept coming back to, that was explosive and could do the things we asked him to do.” The rest, is history.

One-Liners

Pun: Smooth and explosive runner who excels when he can work horizontally in a zone scheme and consistently makes the first defender miss with his jump cuts but needs to improve his pass protection technique.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pun: 7.8 / 8.7