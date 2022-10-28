Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Logan Jr., Safety, Kansas Jayhawks

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr.
Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr.
kansas jayhawks football logo

Kenny Logan Jr.
Kansas Jayhawks

#1
Pos: S
Ht: 5116
Wt: 195
40: 4.66
DOB: 10/25/2000
Hometown: Saint Augustine, FL
High School: Menendez
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Logan was a three-star recruit from Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 722 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 673 for On3.com. Logan was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he rushed for 1,202 yards with 18 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Logan left high school with 3,823 all-purpose yards, including 2,284 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. He totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Logan intercepted a career-high five passes as a sophomore. He also participated in varsity basketball and track and field. His brother (Brandon James) played college football for Florida. Logan chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, and UCF. Logan was a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner. The Associated Press and Big 12 coaches honored him with a 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection as a safety. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

South Carolina OT Dylan Wonnum.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dylan Wonnum, Offensive Lineman, South Carolina Gamecocks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Florida State iDL Robert Cooper
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Robert Cooper, Defensive Lineman, Florida State Seminoles

By The NFL Draft Bible
Illinois TE Luke Ford
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Luke Ford, Tight End, Illinois Fighting Illini

By The NFL Draft Bible
Cincinnati iDL Jowon Briggs.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jowon Briggs, Defensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft Bible
a08006fbce79075c4e6a300d42c59f77
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: A Razorbacks LB on a Meteoric Rise

By Jack Borowsky
Michigan State LB Aaron Brule.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Brule, Linebacker, Michigan State Spartans

By The NFL Draft Bible
16983790
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Anton Harrison is OT1 in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky
Olave TNF
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Monitoring OROY Candidates

By Robert Gregson