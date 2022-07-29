NFL Draft Profile: Kenny McIntosh, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

#6

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 207

Hand: 858

Arm: 3018

Wing: 7548

40: 4.50

DOB: 3/3/2000

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School: University School

Eligibility: 2023

Kenny McIntosh

Georgia Bulldogs

One-Liner:

A high-cut back that carries his weight as well as he does the ball, McIntosh occupies Georgia's backfield with a chance to catapult himself atop the running back class.

Evaluation:

Taller back with chiseled musculature. One cut runner with substantial lower body fluidity. Quick in small spaces, with agile cuts and darts between tackles. Subtle feet that bring a springy element to his game. Willing and able to garner the tough yards. Not afraid of a pile and will drop his shoulder into a crowd. Feet and legs consistently churn, enabling him to fall forward on the bulk of his carries. Quick decision-maker that parlays his vision into open field burst. Shows the capability to be a three-down back, both as a receiver and pass protector. Natural hands that cradle the ball. Superior route running for a back, displaying nuances in his head fakes and footwork. Vicious blocker, shows the propensity to be valuable in pass pro. Unselfish and looks to bury players in split backfield blocking schemes. Very aware with instincts that pop. Limited reps with no games played as a true lead back. Highest carry total in 2021 was 10. Some off-the-field concerns. McIntosh is a weapon whose tangibles of size, pass-catching, and blocking will suit him well in his draft evaluation. He must first show the durability and reliability required of a lead back. Answering these questions could place himself at the top of his position come April.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“Kenny McIntosh is an instinctual, competitive runner who will thrive in an inside zone scheme.”

Daniel Flick, Around the Block

Background:

Kenny McIntosh, from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is a key player coming back for the defending National Champions. Last season, McIntosh played in fourteen games and had over three hundred yards rushing and helped out on special teams where he had eight kickoffs for one hundred fifty seven yards. He attended the McIntosh school and was a four star prospect and was the tenth best running back prospect in the country. At Georgia, he is a Communication Studies Major and his family has a football background with his brothers, RJ and Deon playing in college at Miami, Notre Dame and Washington.