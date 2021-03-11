Kenny Randall - Nose Guard Charleston Golden Eagles Scouting Report

KENNY RANDALL | Charleston | IDL | #9 | rSr | 6025 | 300 | 5.10e | Atlantic City, NJ | Mainland Regional | 12.07.95

Manning the nose tackle position for the University of Charleston, defensive tackle Kenny Randall has been an immovable object for the team in each of the last two seasons. Blessed with natural leverage and a dense lower half, Randall is able to create power in some very tight spaces. A better athlete than you would think, there are videos of Randall doing absurd box jumps and backflips circulating, seeming to defy gravity for a man his size. He uses his short area explosiveness to put opposing offensive lineman in some very tough situations, splitting gaps that are uncommon for a nose. Randall is an ultra-productive player, recording an eye popping 30 tackles for loss over his final two seasons. With the Charleston season pushed until spring, Randall lost an opportunity to leave a final impression on evaluators. Although he does dominate his competition level, the bump from Division II to NFL is large. He will have to prove that his physical traits transcend that perceived lack of competition. Playing as a bull in a china shop, Randall has a limited plan of attack, settling for trying to overwhelm with power at the point of attack. Add in that he is an older prospect, turning 26 during his rookie season, some will be left wondering how much upside there is for the talented defensive tackle. With Randall’s level of production and athletic profile, he is sure to garner some opportunities as a priority free agent. His varied skill-set could allow him to make a roster off of pure effort, power and movement skills from the interior.

Attended Mainland Regional in New Jersey. All-MEC selection during his sophomore and junior seasons, recording 30 tackles for loss and nine sacks combined in those two years. Season was pushed until the spring.

