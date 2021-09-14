NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Atkins, Defensive Lineman, Fresno State Bulldogs

#90

Pos: DL

Ht: 6020

Wt: 307

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Murrieta, CA

Vista Murrieta High School

Kevin Atkins

Fresno State Bulldogs

Pros:

Vandeventer: As a bit of an under-the-radar defensive lineman, Kevin Atkins plays with good hands and power. Not a lot to write home about when talking about his athletic traits but he is explosive out of his stance. When firing out of his compact stance, Atkins gets quick penetration and creates quick pressure. His hands are strong with great pop and he builds off that with good extension. Possesses good moves with a willingness to incorporate some finesse into his move pool. Plays with good leverage as he maintains a low pad level out of stance but also quickly converts that leverage to take advantage of it. Can get underneath the offensive linemen's pads and drive them back with good leg drive. Hands are quick and that allows for him to disengage properly from blocks. Kevin Atkins also plays with good awareness, being able to key in on screens and backs trying to slip out of the backfield.

Cons:

Vandeventer: Despite having played in every Fresno State game dating back to the 2017 season, Atkins still has areas of concern. He doesn’t consistently engage with his hands first as he tries to shoulder his way through blocks. Also, hand placement is an issue as they can ride above the chest plate and get to the face of linemen. Doesn’t have the juice to move laterally and use his hips to get outside of blocks. Atkins plays with an inadequate anchor and has issues resetting after getting driven off the line of scrimmage. He'll eat blocks but won't work through double teams and split them. Feet can be sloppy when trying to get creative with his approaches.

Summary:

Vandeventer: A defensive tackle that plays explosive out of his stance that possesses strong yet quick hands but has lower half issues. For Fresno State, Kevin Atkins played all along the defensive line depending on the need. Saw action at 0T, 3T, 4i, and even some 5T despite weighing over 300lbs. But still, Atkins gets off the ball quickly and can gain ground to reestablish the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket. Even when he doesn’t get home, Atkins has a knack for getting in the passing lanes and batting down passes. In all though, Atkins will need to refine his technique before seeing the field consistently at the next level.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Interior defensive linemen who plays a lot on the offense's side of the line of scrimmage due to quickness off the ball but not stout vs the run.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.4 / 8.6