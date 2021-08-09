NFL Draft Profile: Kevin Harris, Running Back, South Carolina Gamecocks

#20

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 225

DOB: 11/17/00

Eligible: 2022

Hinesville, GA

Bradwell Institute

Kevin Harris

South Carolina Gamecocks

Pros:

Coyle: One of the biggest backs in this class, Harris stands at 5-foot-10, 225 pounds. Harris is built like a tank, huge legs and upper body to bowl over defenders. As a bulldozing, power back he is blessed with great vision. His ability to read blocks and find running lanes before they open is special. Getting through the line of scrimmage cleanly is important for someone with his size as linebackers aren’t going to want to take him on with a full head of steam. In the open field Harris is a long strider that accelerates well and eats up grass. He’s not a burner by any means, but has enough juice to break off huge runs. His burst through the hole is awesome, Harris consistently gets to the second level. When breaking tackles, no one does it better than this Gamecock running back. Harris doesn’t even think twice when accelerating through a tackle and lowering a shoulder.

Cons:

Coyle: When looking at Harris his role is a bit unclear right now. He wasn’t put in the position to be a pass protector enough to use his strong frame. Most of the passing work was a safety valve out of the backfield, and wasn't used as a route runner. Being a two-down player in the NFL right now may limit his value. His footwork and change of direction aren’t great, being a bigger back his lower half isn’t able to move quick enough. Making defenders miss in the open field won’t be a part of Harris’ game.

Summary:

Coyle: This Gamecock running back tore up the SEC this past season, leading the conference in rushing yards. His ability to break tackles and see the field as soon as the ball is snapped is unique. Defenders take a beating trying to tackle this bowling ball for four quarters a game. His ability on third down will need to improve for him to a bell cow in the NFL. At the next level, Harris could be a lead back taking on a big workload and winning at the goalline.

Background:

From Hinesville, Georgia, Harris attended Bradwell Institute High School. He was able to graduate early in December 2018 and enroll early at South Carolina. As a recruit Harris was a three star prospect where South Carolina was his only power 5 offer. In his first year at South Carolina, Harris saw limited work but made a huge impact running for 100+ in his debut. He also received SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. In 2020, he had five 100 yard games and was one of four players to have multiple 200 yard games. He totaled 1,138 yards on the ground, 15 touchdowns, 159 receiving yards and 1 receiving touchdown. He led the SEC in rushing yards as a true sophomore. Was awarded with the team’s Strength and Conditioning award in 2019. He also earned All-SEC honors including First-Team All-SEC from Associated Press. Named a preseason candidate for 2021 Maxwell Award for nation’s top player and the Doak Walker award for top running back.

One-Liners

Coyle: A strong back with bowling ball-like qualities, Harris is a smart runner that will run through defenders. NFL running back rooms are becoming more split work, but Harris has the ability to take on a large workload.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 7.6 / 8.6