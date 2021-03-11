Khyiris Tonga - Nose Guard BYU Cougars Scouting Report

KHYIRIS TONGA | BYU | DT | #95 | Sr | 6032 | 340 | 5.26e | West Valley, UT | Granger HS

Overview:

With the continued evolution of a wide-open NFL offensive structure that values creating and manipulating space, two-down space-eating interior defensive lineman are becoming less and less valuable. However, there is still a role for the big uglies inside. Tonga did an outstanding job holding the point of attack for the Cougars. He is bull strong with a well put together, powerful build throughout his frame. He is a prototypical nose tackle in an odd-man front who can be overwhelming for opposing offensive linemen. Tonga does a really nice job anchoring at the point of attack, even against double-teams. He is a linear athlete with some surprising explosiveness, but not much in terms of flexibility. There are obvious limitations to him as a pass rusher, confined to being a pure bull-rusher with nothing resembling a pass-rush plan. His pad level can also be hit or miss, but he is so powerful that sometimes that isn’t even prohibitive to him making the play. While there isn’t a lot of upside as an every-down player, Tonga’s combination of size, strength and explosiveness could provide early playing time on base downs early in his career.

Background:

Has appeared in 50 career games for the Cougars, recording 130 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Was considered a three-star athlete by ESPN coming out of Granger High School in West Valley, Utah. Coached by Cecil Thomas at Granger. Served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wichita, Kansas. Has a rugby background.

