KJ Sails - Inside Cornerback USF Bulls Scouting Report

K.J. SAILS | South Florida | DC | #9 | rSr | 5096 | 180 | Tampa, FL | East Bay

Overview:

Ultra-competitive cornerback who consistently can be found jawing at receivers after plays. Sails’ love for the game stands out on tape and is even furthered when diving into his playing style. Extremely smart and seemingly well-prepared corner who always has a feel for what route combinations are developing from his field corner spot. Very good eyes in zone coverage, showing an understanding of how to space routes. Understands the defense he plays in, knows where his help is and is consistently communicating with his outside linebacker and safety before plays. Needs to add more size as he struggles with play strength when trying to get off blocks and getting pushed off routes in man coverage. Decent athlete that doesn’t have a specific strength athletically; testing numbers will be big in his evaluation moving forward. Provides value as a punt returner, solid all-around coverage guy who has late Day 3 ability.

Background:

Raised in Tampa, Florida. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. Played in three games and redshirted. Started 11 of 12 games played as a freshman. Started 3 of 4 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Transferred from North Carolina to South Florida with a hardship waiver supported by UNC. Started 12 games as a junior. Started 8 of 9 games played before suffering an injury as a senior. Grew up with a single mother. Moved in with another family as a teenager. Has a 2-year-old son with his long-time girlfriend. Plays the drums at his Baptist church. Dealt with a knee injury that didn’t require surgery (2020).

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.