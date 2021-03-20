Kobe Jones - 3-4 Defensive End Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

KOBE JONES | Mississippi State | DE | #52 | rSr | 6026 | 270 | 4.89e | Starkville, MS | Starkville HS | 05.10.98

Overview:

A rotational defensive end at Mississippi, Jones ended last season on a high note in the team’s bowl game with two sacks. Unfortunately, he had a total of only four sacks throughout the entire season. Jones is a hand-in-the-ground pass rusher who has the dip and bend scouts want to see in a potential pass rusher. He has the requisite explosive quickness off the ball that allows him to immediately generate pressure. This also aids him in making plays in the run game as he can break through double teams and locate the ball-carrier. Jones needs to improve his overall pass-rushing skills as there are many times that he just is not involved in generating pressure in big situations. He was generally ineffective in that area despite having so much potential to be a cornerstone along the defensive line. Jones has all the talent to be a solid contributor at defensive end who can both rush the passer and play the run, but he needs to be more consistent if he wants to impress teams prior to the draft.

Background:

Raised in Starkville, Mississippi. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Administration major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 1 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played in eight games as a senior. Three sisters and two brothers.

