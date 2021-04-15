Ky'el Hemby - Strong Safety Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Scouting Report

KY’EL HEMBY | Southern Mississippi | DS | #19 | rSr | 6001 | 211 | Abingdon, MD | John Carroll HS | 04.11.98

Overview:

For Hemby to make it at the next level, he will likely need to convert to linebacker for an optimal opportunity. Hemby is a thumper as a strong safety, routinely dislodging the ball with regularity. Tackling is Hemby’s main calling card, rarely missing many tackles in the box or in the open field. Outside of physicality, however, Hemby struggled on film. He has issues flipping his hips, showing some extremely clunky transitions. Hemby has trouble staying attached to wide receivers and tight ends, lacking the speed and transitional quickness to work in man coverage. As he transitions as a second-level defender, he will need to add a substantial amount of weight to hold up physically. With his lack of athleticism, he won’t have much special-teams value. Add in the potential to change positions and there is a troubling transition ahead for him. Hemby projects as a potential tryout player at best with lack of physical traits to stick long-term.

Background:

Raised outside Baltimore, Maryland. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played junior-college football in 2016 and 2017. Played in 11 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played in 10 games as a senior.

