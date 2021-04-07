Kylen Granson - Tight End Southern Methodist Mustangs Scouting Report

KYLEN GRANSON | Southern Methodist | FB/TE | #83 | rSR | 6022 | 235 | 4.64 | Austin, TX | Westlake HS | 3.27.98 | 6.6/7.8

Overview:

Granson started his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Rice, which explains why he is such a strong route-runner with soft and reliable hands. He is also able to separate from linebackers and safeties with ease and create yards after the catch, as evidenced by his average of 16.8 yards per catch in 2019. His small frame may lead you to believe that he doesn’t offer much as a blocker, but Southern Methodist uses Granson a good bit in the run game. He understands angles well and uses his athleticism to make effective blocks at the second level. However, I don’t see a fit for him as in-line tight end at the next level. He lacks both the size and physicality to take on defensive linemen and relies heavily on double teams to succeed in that area at SMU. The Texas native is best utilized as a move tight end/h-back who can create mismatch issues in the passing game while holding his own in the run game. He shouldn’t be relied on to block heavily early on in his career, as he will need time to adjust to the speed and physicality at the next level.

Background:

Raised in Austin, Texas. Second team All-District 14-6A, helping spark Westlake High School to the 6A D1 state title game. Two-star recruit coming out of high school according to 247Sports. Played in 8 games as a freshman and 10 games as a sophomore. Transferred from Rice to SMU after his sophomore year and sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Started 13 games as a junior and registered 43 receptions for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Caught 48 passes for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns in his high school career. High school regional qualifier in the 4x200 relay in track and an Academic All-State Honorable Mention. Also a member of the National Honor Society and FCA.

