Kyle Pitts - Tight End Florida Gators Scouting Report

KYLE PITTS | Florida | TE | #84 | Jr | 6052 | 239 | 4.44u | Abington, PA | Abington

In an assumed three horse race to be the first tight end off of the board, Kyle Pitts possesses arguably the highest ceiling of the 2021 tight end group. At 6-6 and 239 pounds, Pitts has a lot of parallels to current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He is a glorified slot receiver that puts defenders in some very difficult situations… too big for defensive backs and too athletic for linebackers to handle. Pitts sports a huge catch radius, showing the ability to win above the rim. He became Florida’s go to option in 2019, collecting an impressive 54 receptions for 649 yards and five scores. Pitts is an impressive athlete for the position that is still just tapping into his potential. With a lanky frame, he is inconsistent in the run game as you might expect. He does, however, show some nice effort in that area. It is all about continued development for Pitts. If he is able to fill out and become more of a consistent all around piece, the sky's the limit. Pitts will have every opportunity to hear his name called during the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pitts started 12 games in 2019, being selected as an All-SEC first team selection for his breakout season (54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns). Was named as a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist. Played for head coach Steve Devlin at Archbishop Wood High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chose Florida over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee. --Updated 06/07/20

09/28/20: Florida junior tight end KYLE PITTS [6052/239] showed once again why he has the ability to be taken in the Top 25 picks of either of the next two NFL Drafts. The big-bodied, athletic pass catcher hauled in eight passes for 170 receiving yards and four t catching, including a 71-yard score in their big win over the Rebels. It’s rare we use the term ‘can’t miss,’ but Pitts is as close as it gets. With incredible size, speed and athleticism, there are rumblings that he could time in the sub 4.60-range at the combine, which would only help cement his draft stock. While there is room for him to improve as an in-line blocker, his frame and projection could translate into a Darren Waller type role at the next level, as Pitts is the ultimate mismatch due to his long frame, vertical game and constant yards after catch ability.

