NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

#2

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 195

DOB: 12/17/99

Eligible: 2022

Mukilteo, WA

Archbishop Murphy High School

Kyler Gordon

Washington Huskies

Pros:

Bogan: Played most of his reps this past season at the nickel for the Washington Huskies in 2020. A smooth athlete with easy movement skills, never looks panicked by the speed or quickness of the receiver lined up across from him. Excellent short area quickness to match the receiver at the top of their breaks and when driving downhill out of his breaks from a backpedal. Has a knack for staying connected or getting himself into position to connect from off coverage consistently. Fluid hips to turn and run with ease, showing very good acceleration to stay connected when needing to transition. Physical in coverage, likes to beat guys up without being grabby throughout the route. Good eye discipline in zone coverage as an underneath defender, does not allow himself to get out leveraged by route concepts. A willing tackler who displays solid tackling skills in space.

Cons:

Bogan: Does not have much tape of him playing at the outside cornerback spot, will need to prove he can translate his skill set out there. Want to see how he covers when he does not have safety help over the top so he can’t collision the wide receiver all game in man coverage and will have to play with his feet first. Zero interceptions up to this point in his career up to this point, has little to no ball production despite playing frequently over his first three years.

Summary:

Bogan: An excellent athlete who needs more experience playing the outside cornerback spot. Showed high football IQ and sticky man coverage abilities in his time playing the nickel this past season. Fluid athlete with the ability to run with all receiver types, translates his athletic gifts into strong coverage skills. Will need to see him move to the outside cornerback spot this fall to get a better feel for his projection because he has all the athletic traits and has the football IQ. Looks to be the next defensive back in line out of the Washington pipeline and could potentially give them two first round corners in this year’s class.

Background:

A high school standout on both sides of the football, he was selected All-State in the state of Washington as both a defensive back and all-purpose player. His connection to Washington dates back to his high school basketball days where he was coached by former University of Washington linebacker Jerry Jensen. Preserved his redshirt his freshman year by only playing in four games in 2018 where he saw playing time in the Apple Cup and Pac-12 Championship game along with two others. Predominantly saw playing time in sub packages as the starting nickel, making his only outside cornerback tape from 2018 as a redshirt freshman where he was getting his first true action in college football. Washington Head Coach, Jimmy Lake, has called Gordon the most athletic defensive back he has ever had. Gordon checked in at #15 on Bruce Feldman’s 2020 Freak’s List where he was noted for having a 42.5 inch vertical to go along with a 6.52 in the 3-cone drill and a 3.87 pro agility.

One-Liners

Bogan: Sticky cover man with impressive athletic traits who is looking to translate those skills to the outside cornerback slot this fall. Has a chance to give Washington a pair of first-round corners this year.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.8/8.7