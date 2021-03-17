Kyree Campbell - Defensive Tackle Florida Gators Scouting Report

KYREE CAMPBELL | Florida | DT | #55 | Sr | 6021 | 304 | 5.20e | Woodbridge, VA | Woodridge HS | 01.19.98

Overview:

Death, taxes and the University of Florida developing next-level talent. Campbell is a battle-tested interior lineman for the Gators who played a lot of football during his career. Boasting a nice athletic profile for an interior defensive lineman, Campbell has some gap shooting potential. He is equally as explosive as he is flexible, creating an interesting overall athlete with pass-rushing upside moving forward. Overshadowed by some talented edge rushers over the last couple years, he has quietly flashed the ability to garner a lot more notoriety. Campbell may be limited as a gap shooter, lacking the “sand in his pants” to anchor against double teams. His pad level does him no favors to counteract power at the point of attack, too often popping straight up and giving up his chest. There just isn’t much upside on a three-down basis to get excited about. With his athletic upside, some teams will clamor for his athletic traits in hopes of developing him. Without much refinement or ability to play on early downs, Campbell is a projected free agent.

Background:

Campbell has started in 31-of-40 career games played for the Gators, collecting 76 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Finished his senior season at Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, playing for head coach Kevin Kelly. Attended Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia prior to enrolling at Wyoming Seminary College Prep in 2016.

