NFL Draft Profile: Kyron Johnson, Outside Linebacker, Kansas Jayhawks

#15

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6001

Wt: 230

Hand: 0900

Arm: 3218

Wing: 7728

DOB: 7/24/98

Eligibility: 2022

Arlington, TX

Lamar High School

Kyron Johnson

Kansas Jayhawks

One-Liner:

Kyron Johnson is an undersized explosive pass rusher that struggles versus the run.

Pros:

Kyron Johnson is a good athlete that shows good burst, quickness, lateral agility and explosiveness. Good upfield burst showing off his initial get-off to make OT’s get onto their heels quickly. Johnson plays well in pursuit and plays well from the back side of outside zone. Versatility to play edge and off-ball and is better versus the pass. He shows some promise pass rushing and in coverage making plays with his natural athleticism. He plays with a high motor and is a competitor. He will make a big impact on special teams with his athleticism and has a ton of experience playing snaps in college. Good and consistent tackler that will square up the ball carrier.

Cons:

Johnson is undersized and teams might struggle to find a true position for him. He struggles vs the run at the POA lacking the size and play strength to play on the ball. Off the ball he lacks the instincts and understanding of run concepts. He struggles to take on blocks. Johnson lacks a clear plan when rushing the passer and relies strictly on his athletic ability.

Summary:

Kyron Johnson projects to be a practice squad player that will need to make an impact on special teams. He wins with his athletic ability to play well in coverage and pass rushing. He lacks size and a true position and play strength to play versus the run. He will make an impact on special teams if he makes a roster.

Background:

Three-star rated coming out of high school and he transitioned to linebacker as a junior and had 125 tackles senior year. Majored in Human Biology at Kansas. In 2017 he played in all 12 games on defense and special teams. Finished freshman year with a total of 17 tackles. In 2018 he earned his first career start and sack. In 2019 he started all 12 games with 55 tackles and 5.5 for loss. Earned 8 starts in 9 games at linebacker in 2020 and earned all big 12 honorable mentions. In 2021 he led Kansas with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. All-Big 12 second team in 2021.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5 / 6.2

