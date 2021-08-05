NFL Draft Profile: Lakia Henry, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

#0

Pos: LB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 235

DOB: 10/2/98

Eligible: 2022

Vidalia, GA

Vidalia High School

Lakia Henry

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Tremendous athlete with a lot of speed and burst at the second level. Henry can come downhill in a hurry and is dangerous on the blitz. His speed allows him to beat blockers to spots. Possessing great range and physical skills in coverage, Henry has the movement skills required to be a high-level coverage linebacker. Working angles and quick hands allow him to stay clean when flowing to the ball. He maintains a low center of gravity to absorb contact. Going for the ball, he forces fumbles.

Cons:

Leinweber: Henry has bad eyes and is very slow to process. On play-action and run-pass options, he takes multiple steps forward and takes his time before recognize the fake, leaving lots of space vacated behind. His aggressive nature gets the better of him when lead blockers kick him out of gaps. Henry lacks length to stack blocks. He falls off of ball carriers due to a lack of physicality.

Summary:

Leinweber: Compact linebacker with great movement skills, Henry has the athletic traits to be a high-level player in the NFL. He struggles to read plays and does not stack blocks. Henry projects as a developmental weak side linebacker who can contribute on special teams immediately thanks to his athleticism. If he can improve his processing, he has a lot of the tools to be a quality starter.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Compact, very athletic linebacker who has bad eyes and struggles with play recognition.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.3 / 8.2