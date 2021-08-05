Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

NFL Draft Profile: Lakia Henry, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

NFL draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss linebacker, Lakia Henry
Author:
Publish date:
i
i (1)

#0
Pos: LB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 235
DOB: 10/2/98
Eligible: 2022
Vidalia, GA
Vidalia High School

Lakia Henry
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Tremendous athlete with a lot of speed and burst at the second level. Henry can come downhill in a hurry and is dangerous on the blitz. His speed allows him to beat blockers to spots. Possessing great range and physical skills in coverage, Henry has the movement skills required to be a high-level coverage linebacker. Working angles and quick hands allow him to stay clean when flowing to the ball. He maintains a low center of gravity to absorb contact. Going for the ball, he forces fumbles.

Cons:

Leinweber: Henry has bad eyes and is very slow to process. On play-action and run-pass options, he takes multiple steps forward and takes his time before recognize the fake, leaving lots of space vacated behind. His aggressive nature gets the better of him when lead blockers kick him out of gaps. Henry lacks length to stack blocks. He falls off of ball carriers due to a lack of physicality.

Summary:

Leinweber: Compact linebacker with great movement skills, Henry has the athletic traits to be a high-level player in the NFL. He struggles to read plays and does not stack blocks. Henry projects as a developmental weak side linebacker who can contribute on special teams immediately thanks to his athleticism. If he can improve his processing, he has a lot of the tools to be a quality starter. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Compact, very athletic linebacker who has bad eyes and struggles with play recognition.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.3 / 8.2

#0
Pos: LB
Ht: 5110
Wt: 235
DOB: 10/2/98
Eligible: 2022
Vidalia, GA
Vidalia High School

Lakia Henry
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Tremendous athlete with a lot of speed and burst at the second level. Henry can come downhill in a hurry and is dangerous on the blitz. His speed allows him to beat blockers to spots. Possessing great range and physical skills in coverage, Henry has the movement skills required to be a high-level coverage linebacker. Working angles and quick hands allow him to stay clean when flowing to the ball. He maintains a low center of gravity to absorb contact. Going for the ball, he forces fumbles.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_14263578
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Austin Deculus, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

USATSI_15096740
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Smith, Offensive Tackle, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

USATSI_15399224
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State Cyclones

USATSI_13676988
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Lakia Henry, Linebacker, Ole Miss Rebels

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXIII

The State of Football
Our Shows

European League of Football Commissioner Patrick Esume Joins 'The State of Football'

AP21004702305886-e1621289893102.jpg
News

Latest NFL News

The State of Football
Our Shows

NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger Joins 'The State of Football' To Talk About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The State of Football
Our Shows

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network joins 'The State of Football' to Discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars