Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

Lamont Wade - Free Safety Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Lamont Wade
Author:
Publish date:

LAMONT WADE | Penn State | DS | #38 | Sr | 5085 | 190 | 4.53e | Clairton, PA | Clairton | 01.14.99

Overview: 

A safety with the body of a cornerback, Wade is an interesting case study when it comes to defensive-back play. He was utilized as a nickel for the Nittany Lions, but he doesn’t have the type of natural man-coverage ability that is valued at the position. He has decent urgency in the run game and will fight to make plays, although the lack of strength can make it tough to overcome blockers. His instincts and intelligence help to keep him alive from snap-to-snap and his range is acceptable when working on the back end. Wade will need to improve his footwork and hand usage in man coverage if he is going to stay around as a nickel heading to the pros. The more natural position will likely be as a true safety who can avoid getting tangled up close to the line of scrimmage. Wade’s path to the 53-man roster will likely run through special teams and if he can’t contribute early in that role, he may end up as a practice-squad stash for the next couple years. With the right development, he could become a viable backup but the upside is only modest.

Background: 

Raised in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Recreation, Park & Tourism Management major. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Started 13 games as a junior. Started nine games as a senior. Participated in track, baseball and basketball in high school. Parents are married. Two siblings.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER
Scouting Reports

ALIJAH VERA-TUCKER - Offensive Guard USC Trojans 2021 Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15331448
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: BRENDEN KNOX | MARSHALL | RUNNING BACK

USATSI_15494596
Fantasy Football

Hunter Long Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

0048354-stbc-1280x720
Scouting Reports

Adetokunbo Ogundeji - 4-3 Defensive End Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

qbue0yr4dezwysbnjck7
Scouting Reports

Janarius Robinson - 4-3 Defensive End Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

1194713425.0
Scouting Reports

Patrick Jones II - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

DH1_0157
Scouting Reports

Rashad Weaver - 4-3 Defensive End Pittsburgh Panthers Scouting Report

1653889_web1_gtr-wade-091119
Scouting Reports

Lamont Wade - Free Safety Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

USATSI_13643756
Scouting Reports

Micah Parsons - Inside Linebacker Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report