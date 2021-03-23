Lamont Wade - Free Safety Penn State Nittany Lions Scouting Report

LAMONT WADE | Penn State | DS | #38 | Sr | 5085 | 190 | 4.53e | Clairton, PA | Clairton | 01.14.99

Overview:

A safety with the body of a cornerback, Wade is an interesting case study when it comes to defensive-back play. He was utilized as a nickel for the Nittany Lions, but he doesn’t have the type of natural man-coverage ability that is valued at the position. He has decent urgency in the run game and will fight to make plays, although the lack of strength can make it tough to overcome blockers. His instincts and intelligence help to keep him alive from snap-to-snap and his range is acceptable when working on the back end. Wade will need to improve his footwork and hand usage in man coverage if he is going to stay around as a nickel heading to the pros. The more natural position will likely be as a true safety who can avoid getting tangled up close to the line of scrimmage. Wade’s path to the 53-man roster will likely run through special teams and if he can’t contribute early in that role, he may end up as a practice-squad stash for the next couple years. With the right development, he could become a viable backup but the upside is only modest.

Background:

Raised in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Recreation, Park & Tourism Management major. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Started 13 games as a junior. Started nine games as a senior. Participated in track, baseball and basketball in high school. Parents are married. Two siblings.

