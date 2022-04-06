NFL Draft Profile: Lance McCutcheon, Wide Receiver, Montana State Bobcats

#86

Pos: WR

Ht: 6022

Wt: 205

Hand: 938

Arm: 3178

Wing: 7658

DOB: 02/28/

Hometown: Bozeman, MT

High School: Bozeman

Lance McCutcheon

Montana State Bobcats

One-Liner:

X receiver, who lacks the speed and hands to make an NFL roster.

Pros:

The biggest strength to McCutcheon’s game is his size. He is the build of a true X receiver, with very long arms. He is great when it comes to contested catches, winning the majority of 50/50 balls that come his way. Because of his size, he is able to outmuscle defenders and position himself to where they can’t make a play on the football. For his size, McCutcheon is a solid route runner and does a good enough job getting in and out of his breaks. Montana State lined McCutcheon up on both sides of the field, slot and in the backfield, so he won’t have to learn to play a new spot at the next level.

Cons:

There is a lack of speed on McCutcheon’s film. He needs to build up speed, so defenders have an easy time staying with him throughout his route. McCutcheon also doesn’t have that extra gear to create separation on vertical routes. He is more of a body catcher and doesn’t have consistent hands. There were too many drops on McCutcheon’s tape. McCutcheon’s route tree is limited, as he is tight and slow. As a blocker, McCutcheon doesn’t put in a lot of effort and relies on his size to keep cornerbacks away from ball carriers, which won’t happen at the next level. Due to his lack of speed, McCutcheon won’t provide special teams value.

Summary:

As a prospect, McCutcheon is a true X receiver, who is a jump-ball specialist. He has solid play strength to outmuscle and come down with 50/50 balls. There is a lack of speed and catching ability on McCutcheon’s fim that will worry teams. He also is a below-average route running. There are two many negatives to outweigh the positives on McCutcheon’s film.

Grade:

7th Round