Landon Dickerson - Offensive Center Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Part of a wasteland for offensive lineman at Florida State, Dickerson made a huge impact in Year 1 with his new team. An offensive tackle with the Seminoles, Dickerson moved to the interior with the Crimson Tide and took off. After seeing some action at guard, Dickerson found his long-term home at center. That is where his raw power was put on a huge display. He has some impressive anchor at the point of attack, rarely giving an inch. Dickerson has some nice length for the position, which can help him gain leverage early in reps when working laterally. While working to the second level, he takes relatively decent angles in cutoff situations. As an athlete, Dickerson leaves a lot to be desired. He shouldn’t work laterally too often, and is better suited for a gap power system in tight confines. His balance is not the best and he spends far too many reps on the ground. Dickerson is heavy footed and clunky when attempting to recover. In the right situation, there may be starting potential down the line. In a perfect world, Dickerson is a swing player who can play all three interior spots and right tackle in a pinch. With a combination of power, length, versatility and solid football intelligence, Dickerson has enough traits to hold a role for a substantial amount of time at the next level.

Raised outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his degree in Sport Management. Started seven games before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman. Started four games before suffering a season-ending injury as a sophomore. Started one game before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirt. Transferred from Florida State to Alabama as a graduate. Started all 13 games as a junior. Started 11 games for the team before suffering a torn ACL that kept him out of the playoffs except for the final play of the season (a quarterback kneeldown).

