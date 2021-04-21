Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Larry Borom - Offensive Guard Missouri Tigers Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Larry Borom
LARRY BOROM | Missouri | OG | #79 | rJr | 6060 | 332 | Detroit, MI | Brother Rice | 03.29.99 (22)

Overview: 

The core of the Missouri line, Borom quietly boosted his draft stock from 2019 to 2020. At 6-foot-6, 332 pounds, Borom is very light on his feet for a man of his size and can keep up with strong and fast guys off the edge. He is incredible in pass protection, with only two sacks allowed in three years. Borom has excellent hand placement and arm length when protecting the quarterback. He will have the occasional issue with faster defensive players off the edge due to his size, but can hold his own on a snap-to-snap basis. In the run game, Borom will drive the defender up the field, creating lanes for the ball-carrier. While watching the tape, you can see Borom’s improvements from year to year. He may have boosted his stock into an early Day 3 selection.

Background: 

Raised in the Detroit, Michigan area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Pre-Engineering major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 11 of 12 games as a sophomore. Started eight games during the 2020 season.

