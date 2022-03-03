NFL Draft Profile: Leddie Brown, Running Back, West Virginia Mountaineers

#4

Pos: RB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 215

Hand: 0948

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7538

DOB: _/_/_

Eligibility: 2022

Philadelphia, PA

Saints John Newmann and Maria Goretti High School

Leddie Brown

West Virginia Mountaineers

One-Liner:

Physical back that plays with a high pad level while lacking speed and decisiveness needed to make an impact in space but shows promise catching the ball.

Pros:

Back with NFL size and built to never go down on first contact. Leddie Brown looks most comfortable between the tackles where he can use his power to get hard-earned yards. He falls forward and will get north quickly when he puts his mind to it. More shifty than agile. Was used all over the place for West Virginia and that included split out wide and as a lead blocker. He does it all and brings the effort to match it. Possesses good eyes when tracking the ball and has soft hands to go with it. Nice mixture within his route tree and showed a willingness to run more nuanced routes.

Cons:

Despite looking the part of a power back, Brown doesn't always play like it. He has issues maintaining a low pad level and has problems keeping his feet clean because of it. Isn't entirely fast and lacks any distinctive burst when he gets into the open field (despite having pop to his pads no matter his speed). Plays a little stiff and lacks low body flexion. You can see Brown thinking when he has to make decisions and this indecisiveness losses him any built-up momentum. Tries to bounce runs outside despite lacking the quickness to get around the corner.

Summary:

An NFL running back build with the capacity to make an impact on special teams and on 3rd down. Lacks burst at the next level but possess the ability to make cuts in space in order to create some room. Despite that, Brown plays with good physicality and a willingness to take on contact when needed. Will need several years in the NFL before he becomes a productive back. Best situated for a downhill power running scheme where he follows blockers as opposed to needing to make reads.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5 / 6.9

