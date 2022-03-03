Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Leddie Brown
Team(s)
West Virginia Mountaineers

NFL Draft Profile: Leddie Brown, Running Back, West Virginia Mountaineers

NFL draft profile scouting report for West Virginia running back, Leddie Brown
i (3)
i (6)

#4
Pos: RB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 215
Hand: 0948
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7538
DOB: _/_/_
Eligibility: 2022
Philadelphia, PA
Saints John Newmann and Maria Goretti High School

Leddie Brown
West Virginia Mountaineers

One-Liner:

Physical back that plays with a high pad level while lacking speed and decisiveness needed to make an impact in space but shows promise catching the ball.

Pros:

Back with NFL size and built to never go down on first contact. Leddie Brown looks most comfortable between the tackles where he can use his power to get hard-earned yards. He falls forward and will get north quickly when he puts his mind to it. More shifty than agile. Was used all over the place for West Virginia and that included split out wide and as a lead blocker. He does it all and brings the effort to match it. Possesses good eyes when tracking the ball and has soft hands to go with it. Nice mixture within his route tree and showed a willingness to run more nuanced routes.

Cons:

Despite looking the part of a power back, Brown doesn't always play like it. He has issues maintaining a low pad level and has problems keeping his feet clean because of it. Isn't entirely fast and lacks any distinctive burst when he gets into the open field (despite having pop to his pads no matter his speed). Plays a little stiff and lacks low body flexion. You can see Brown thinking when he has to make decisions and this indecisiveness losses him any built-up momentum. Tries to bounce runs outside despite lacking the quickness to get around the corner.

Summary:

An NFL running back build with the capacity to make an impact on special teams and on 3rd down. Lacks burst at the next level but possess the ability to make cuts in space in order to create some room. Despite that, Brown plays with good physicality and a willingness to take on contact when needed. Will need several years in the NFL before he becomes a productive back. Best situated for a downhill power running scheme where he follows blockers as opposed to needing to make reads.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5 / 6.9

Read More

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

#4
Pos: RB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 215
Hand: 0948
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7538
DOB: _/_/_
Eligibility: 2022
Philadelphia, PA
Saints John Newmann and Maria Goretti High School

Leddie Brown
West Virginia Mountaineers

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Leddie BrownWest Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_17330004
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Leddie Brown, Running Back, West Virginia Mountaineers

By The NFL Draft Bible
1 minute ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17060250
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dee Anderson, Wide Receiver, Alabama A&M Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible
6 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17202028
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Defensive End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft Bible
12 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16689009
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Raheem Layne, Safety, Indiana Hoosiers

By The NFL Draft Bible
17 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16684070
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

By The NFL Draft Bible
10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Photo-Credit-Andrew-Mason
NFL Draft Events

Combine Confidential: Sam Howell A Hot Commodity Amongst QB-Needy Teams

By Ric Serritella
11 hours ago
Photo-Credit-Dan-Parr
NFL Draft Events

Combine Confidential: USC Wideout Drake London Plans To Run At Pro Day

By Ric Serritella
12 hours ago
Sam Williams, Mississippi
NFL Draft Events

NFLPA Bowl: 3 NFL Combine Defensive Risers

By Ric Serritella
15 hours ago
NFL-Combine-2022
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 Scouting Combine Home Page

By The NFL Draft Bible
15 hours ago