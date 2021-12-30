NFL Draft Profile: Leon O'Neil Jr., Defensive Back, Texas A&M Aggies

#9

Pos: DB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 210

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Cypress, TX

Cypress Springs High School

Leon O'Neil Jr. Texas A&M Aggies

One-Liner:

A big safety that arrives with intention, O’Neil Jr excels near the line of scrimmage, limited coverage capability may affect his stock and he is currently projected as a day three pick.

Pros:

Long athlete with a strong frame and athletic build. Key’s the run well and plays with physicality when arriving at the ball. Understands gap scheme and fits the play up well. Creeps up slowly on blitzes before a burst of acceleration, engages and gets to quarterbacks quickly on hurries. Good awareness when the ball is in the air and can catch tips and overthrows. Has the ability to gain yards following a turnover. Plays with a ton of energy and was very much a tone-setter early in games. Understands pre-snap offensive formations and can align the defensive backfield when needed.

Cons:

Shows overall difficulty in coverage, lacks the range to play as a post safety, and seems to labor when needed to cover large patches of grass. While the ability to cover backs isn’t terrible, he struggles in man to man against tight ends and is a mismatch when tasked with receivers. May garner the stigma of a “box safety” as he is best closer to the line of scrimmage rather than the middle of the field or on the hash.

Background:

A consensus four-star recruit, O’Neil was a U.S Army All American and participant at the finals of Nike’s The Opening. Uses the hashtag #WakeEmUp as a mantra to show competitors and critics he is here to stay. He thanks football for keeping him on track in life and allowing him to live out his ambition in a positive manner. O’Neil Came onto the scene early in College Station, where he played in every game as a freshman and then stated after week three of his sophomore year where he kept that position all the way through the past 2021 season. O’Neil doesn’t shy away from off-the-field banter, particularly through social media, but has the playstyle and results to back it up on game day.

Grades:

Round Grade: Day 3

News:

QUOTABLE

In a post-game interview following senior day, an emotional O’Neil was extremely gracious towards the Aggie fans. When asked about his experience at A&M, O’Neil stated: “The group I want to thank the most are the fans. They were there for me in the good and bad, even when my head wasn’t in the game or I was missing tackles, they always supported me. They watched and helped me grow as a man during my time here and I am grateful for that”.

CAREER

Even as a freshman in 2018, O’Neil appeared in all 13 games recording 14 tackles, one interception, and one pass defense. As a sophomore in 2019, O’Neil started in 10 games where he amassed 41 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses. A full-time starter in 2020 and 2021, O’Neil recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass defenses, as a junior and ended his senior season with 58 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, five pass defenses, and two interceptions, one resulting in a touchdown.

NEWSWIRE

Senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr. made a name for himself by combining lock-down defensive gameplay with an infectious, positive attitude. Since entering the spotlight that comes with playing on a top-10 A&M squad, O’Neal has used his voice to preach a message of hard work, overcoming adversity and setting national standards.

Ryan Faulkner. Wake EM Up. September 2nd, 2021. TheBatillion.com

O'Neal's Twitter handle is "WakeEmUp9." It's also his slogan for the season, and is not aimed at the doubters and naysayers. O'Neal says that it's about waking up yourself, looking in the mirror and fixing the issues head on. He had to do that two years ago. Now, O'Neal walks on a brighter side of life towards a promising season inside the confines of Kyle Field and beyond. “I have to wake up myself before I can wake up the world,” O’Neal said. “It's been working really good."

Cole Thompson Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Ready To Wake Up The World. September 2nd. 2021. SI.com

