NFL Draft Profile: Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia Bulldogs

#16

Pos: DB

Ht: 6006

Wt: 185

DOB: 10/05/_

Eligible: 2022

Cedar Hill, TX

Trinity Christian

Nolan Smith

Georgia Bulldogs

Pros

Leinweber: Long safety who plays in cover two, single high and man against tight ends. Cine is an easy mover in space, transitioning smoothly and possessing very good speed. This gives him the range to roam in single high or as a robber if needed. He stays balanced despite his high hips and shows recovery speed in man coverage. His length allows him to play the ball at the catch point. Cine shows willingness to come downhill and does so in a hurry. He is not hesitant, trusting his eyes and pulling the trigger quickly. Length and play strength allow him to take on or slip blocks every once in a while.

Bogan: Impressive athlete who looks the part and moves the part of a high caliber safety prospect. Plays with a sense of urgency when diagnosing the run, allowing him to make more plays around the line of scrimmage. Really good hip fluidity to transition out of his hips with burst to cover ground on the back end. Good long speed to cover ground consistently with hash to sideline range when playing from two-high. Impressive short area quickness breaking on the football out of his break. Explosive burst coming downhill when running the alley, taking excellent angles to the ball carrier and closing ground in a hurry. High efficiency tackler who consistently makes tackles in space while providing you with the physicality to meet ball carriers in closed space. Athletic profile has the potential to translate to a safety who can match up with some of the leagues more athletic tight ends who provide nightmares for defenses.

Cons

Leinweber: Cine tends to tackle high and is unable to stop the momentum of ball carriers leading to missed tackles. His aggressive playstyle can cause him to get manipulated by the quarterback’s eyes. When stressed vertically with multiple routes, he has to be more cautious, guarding deep. Despite his aggressiveness, Cine lacks the expected ball production.

Bogan: Eyes in pass coverage are inconsistent, quarterbacks can manipulate him pretty easily. Still learning how to play with depth and leverage routes, often giving up too much depth when playing a deep half. Athleticism has not translated to success in man coverage due to eyes being undisciplined and being antsy in his technique and giving up space. Has little to no ball production, needs to show he can make plays on the football or create takeaways whether it be interceptions or forcing fumbles.

Summary

Leinweber: Long-limbed, skinny safety operating in the Bulldogs interchangeable secondary, Cine is a gifted athlete with very good speed and easy, fluid movement skills in space. He is aggressive, trusting his eyes which can cause him to be wrong. While willing to come downhill, he has to become a more dependable tackler. Cine projects as an eventual starting safety possessing the athleticism to play in deep zones. Improved ball production should come with playing time.

Bogan: Athletic safety with a lot of upside after only one full season of starting. A physical tone setter in the run game who provides elite run support and tackling abilities. Instincts in coverage need to improve as a two-high safety and needs to translate his athleticism into more consistent man coverage. Cine has the size and traits that scouts will love, if he can add ball production to his profile then we will be talking about him next year as an elite safety prospect.

Background:

Raised ub Cedar Hill, Texas. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played at Everett High School in Massachusetts before moving to Texas as a senior in high school. Business major.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long-limbed, skinny safety with intriguing movement skills and an aggressive play style. Has to improve his tackling.

Bogan: Cine has the size and traits that scouts will love, if he can add ball production to his profile then we will be talking about him next year as an elite safety prospect

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.7/8.5

Bogan: 8.4/9.1